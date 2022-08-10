What colors do the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come in?

Samsung revealed the anticipated Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during its Unpacked event in the summer of 2022. The launch was along that of the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes packed with features that make them stand out. Despite their small size, they support advanced features — including ANC, Voice Detect, and much more. If tend to drop your accessories often, you might want to buy a case to keep them protected. After all, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Now, you must be wondering — what colors do the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come in? Here’s everything you need to know about this particular matter.

All the colors for Samsung’s next gen Pro earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come in three vibrant colors to choose from — Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. For $229, you get to choose a pair in any of these catchy finishes. If you don’t like any of them, you could always slap a skin or case on them to refresh their appearance. Ultimately, the three colors offer diverse vibes that match different moods and tastes. So you likely will be able to tolerate the color of at least one of them.

Personally, I always buy my devices in the darkest shade available. So in this case, I would totally go for the Graphite color on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — as they look better than the other colors to me. It’s also worth noting that the color you go for affects both the case and the actual earbuds inside. So if you go for the Bora Purple ones, the color might mismatch your clothing when you’re listening on the go. Meanwhile, the Graphite and White options go with any clothing color and won’t really pop out like the third shade.

