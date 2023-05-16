The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds available. But Samsung's making them even better by expanding their capabilities, bringing enhancements to the Ambient Sound feature. Going forward the earbuds will offer two new levels of amplification, with a total of five. Furthermore, users will be able to customize the Ambient Sound tone range, going from soft to clear, with adjustments in five increments. The changes will arrive in a new update for the earbuds that are slated to arrive in the coming weeks.

In addition to the adjustments above, the company will also allow adjustments to the audio balance, shifting sound from the left and right. While the upcoming changes can be used by everyone, Samsung points out that it is making the enhancements to Ambient Sound mode in recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Han-gil Moon, who is the Master and Head of Advanced Audio Lab, MX Business at Samsung Electronics stated:

“We are excited to be introducing the new enhanced accessibility feature of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro to users on Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Samsung will continue to work to help each and every user experience the best possible audio anytime, anywhere with their Galaxy Buds2 Pro.”

As mentioned previously, this update will begin rolling out to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro over the coming weeks and will require the earbuds, along with a device that's capable of running the Galaxy Wearable app. Although this is an exciting update, Samsung does add a disclaimer that its earbuds are not intended to be used medical devices.

If you're in the market for something of the caliber, it will be better to take a look at Sony's CRE-C10 and CRE-E10, both of which are over-the-counter hearing aids. But if you're interested in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, right now is the perfect time to buy as they can be had for $155 with eligible trade in during the Discover Samsung event.