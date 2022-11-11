We all know the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds work well with Samsung devices, but what about an iPhone or an iPad? Let's find out!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. These earbuds offer a comfortable fit for most users, and they sound great with a class-leading transparency mode. You'll find plenty to like about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds but are they a good fit for those using an Apple device like an iPhone or an iPad? Well, the answer is yes, you can pair the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with an iPhone or an iPad. But you'll miss out on a lot of features that make the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro great, so keep that in mind.

Similar to how Apple's AirPods work with Android devices with limited features, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also scale down considerably in terms of features while paired with an iPhone. So don't get in expecting all the rich features that you'd get while using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with, say, a Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 or a Galaxy Fold 4. You won't even be able to change any of the default settings of the earbuds as there is no Samsung Wearable app on iOS to support these earbuds. This also means you won't receive any updates for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

It's also worth mentioning that the Samsung Seamless 24-bit Hi-Fi codec supported by the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro only works with Samsung devices. It'll automatically default to AAC codec while paired to an iPhone or an iPad. You may not notice a significant difference in quality while listening to music on platforms that don't support high-res audio, but 24-bit Hi-Fi audio is superior.

Long story short, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds will work with Apple devices, but only as a basic Bluetooth device for audio. If you don't mind missing out on some features or if you only use an iPhone as a secondary device, then you can easily pair the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and get started.

To do this, ensure your earbuds are in pairing mode by placing them inside the charging case and waiting for a few seconds before opening the case.

Now, simply select the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from the list of devices to pair within the Bluetooth menu inside the Settings page on iOS.

If you are looking for a reliable pair of earbuds to pair with your iPhone or an iPad, then we highly recommend checking out Apple's new AirPods Pro 2. They both are priced in the same range, but the AirPods will work flawlessly with Apple devices. You can also check out our AirPods Pro 2 vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comparison to learn more about these earbuds in detail.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of the latest pairs of TWS to hit the shelves. Compared to the older Buds Pro, these high-end earbuds come with a slightly different, smaller design. They also support noise-canceling, 3D audio, and more. View at Amazon