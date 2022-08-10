Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers an immersive audio experience in a compact package

Samsung announced a host of new products at its Galaxy Unpacked event today. In addition to its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the company unveiled the all-new Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. But that’s not all. Samsung also unveiled its latest premium TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, at today’s event.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a direct successor to the Galaxy Buds Pro from last year. It features a slightly tweaked design, improved audio performance, better noise canceling, and enhanced connectivity, along with a couple of other new features. Check out the table below for a quick overview of its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Dimensions & Weight Earbud: 19.9 x 21.6 x 18.7mm 5.5g

Charging case: 50.1 x 50.2 x 27.7mm 43.4g

Battery Earbuds: 61mAh

Charging case: 500mAh Speaker & Mic Speaker: Custom Coaxial 2-Way (Woofer + Tweeter) speaker

Mic: 3 High SNR Mics + VPU + DNN + Personalized Beamforming Features Active Noise Cancellation

24-bit Hi-Fi Audio

Ambient Sound

Voice Detect

Enhanced 360 Audio w/ Multi-Channel Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 (LE Audio ready)

Auto Switching support Durability IPX7 certification for water and sweat resistance Colors Bora Purple

White

Graphite

While the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has the same overall shape as its predecessor, it no longer has a shiny outer surface. Instead, it now has a matte finish that gives it a more understated yet premium look. Like last year’s model, the new TWS earbuds feature a 2-way speaker setup. But this time around, the earbuds feature three high SNR (Signal to Noise Ratio) microphones that should improve voice quality in calls. In addition, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio support for an improved listening experience with compatible Samsung devices.

In terms of features, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers Active Noise Cancelling with Ambient Sound support and a Voice Detect feature that automatically switches the earbuds to Ambient Sound mode and reduces media volume when you speak.

For connectivity, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 (LE Audio ready), and they also offer Auto Switching Support to help you quickly switch between paired devices on the go. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro supports universal SBC and AAC audio standards, along with Samsung’s Proprietary Seamless codec.

Each earbud packs a 61mAh battery, rated for up to 5 hours of continuous music playback with ANC on and up to 8 hours with ANC turned off. The charging case includes an additional 500mAh, which increases the total to 18 hours with ANC turned on and 29 hours without ANC. As with the older model, the charging case features wireless charging support.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in three colorways — Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. It will go on sale in the U.S. starting August 26 for $229.99. We’ll update this post with regional pricing details as soon as it becomes available.

Pre-order the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from Samsung’s website by clicking on the link provided above. Those who pre-order the TWS earbuds before August 26 will receive a free wireless charger, up to $75 off with eligible trade-in, and $30 in Samsung store credit.