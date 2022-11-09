The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro continues the momentum set by the original Galaxy Buds Pro with a familiar design and an impressive feature set. As we mentioned in our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, these earbuds sound great, they're comfortable to wear, and they can also block out a lot of ambient sounds. There is a lot to like about Samsung's new high-end wireless earbuds, but what about multi-device support? Can you connect them to multiple devices simultaneously?

Well, the short answer to that question is no, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds don't support multipoint connections, meaning they can only be connected to one device at any given time. If you have a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that's connected to your MacBook, and you want to switch to, say, your Samsung Galaxy phone, then you'll have to manually select the earbuds from the Bluetooth menu. This is a little disappointing because a lot of other similarly priced earbuds support multipoint connections.

Oppo's Enco X2, for instance, supports Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for up to two devices simultaneously. Even Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro supports a multipoint connection that lets you switch from one device to the other seamlessly without having to disconnect. The entire process is a little inconvenient for those using multiple devices made by different manufacturers, but it's not all bad news for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro users.

We say that because the earbuds have automatic switching for Samsung devices that are using the same account. You can easily switch between two Samsung devices -- be it a Galaxy phone, a tablet, a computer, or even a Samsung TV -- without having to pair and re-pair the earbuds. They'll seamlessly switch as long as you are signed in to the Samsung account on these devices. It's similar to Apple's AirPods lineup that switches seamlessly between Apple devices but makes you go through a cumbersome process with non-Apple ones.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are worth considering if you are immersed in Samsung's ecosystem. They are an excellent set of earbuds that checks all the right boxes a high-end pair should do. The only downside here is the lack of multipoint connectivity, but you can work your way around that by using Samsung devices.

