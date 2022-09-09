Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get discounted by $75

It was about a month ago when Samsung announced its latest device, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In addition to the highly anticipated devices, the firm also debuted the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The wireless earbuds have received high praise and are an excellent option if you use a Samsung or Android device. While its $229.99 price point seems warranted, some might not be willing to shell out that much money for a pair of earbuds. Thankfully, the earbuds have received a hefty discount, knocking $75 off of its original price.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a compact set of wireless earbuds that offer many features in a small package. The earbuds offer a slightly different design from its predecessor and come with improved audio performance. Furthermore, the earbuds uses three signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) microphones that greatly improve call quality. In addition, the device offers support for 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, which can offer an immersive and more robust listening experience.

The earbuds also offer active noise canceling and intelligent ambient sound support that allows the device to automatically detect when a user is speaking, automatically reducing media sound and activating the Ambient Sound mode. As far as connectivity is concerned, it connects using Bluetooth 5.3 and offers LE Audio support. The earbuds can also automatically switch between devices when transitioning from one paired device to another. On a single charge, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer up to eight hours of use, with the charging case offering up to 29 more hours of use. The numbers drop slightly when using ANC, with five hours of use, and up to 18 hours with the charging case.

Now, if this sounds like something you might be interested in, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $154.99 from Amazon, which is a savings of 33 percent from its retail price. While three colors are available, the Graphite model is the only one that is currently on sale.

Source: Amazon