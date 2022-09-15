Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro good for running?

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung introduced its latest attempt at high-end wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has a number of notable upgrades over the previous generation and looks really tempting, especially when paired with a recent Samsung smartphone. One big reason that you might be interested in wireless earbuds at all is for exercise. Going out for a run with a headphone cord flapping around isn’t the best setup. Wireless earbuds are a perfect fit, but not all wireless earbuds are equal when it comes to running. In the case of the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the answer could be yes or no. Let’s look at the case for both sides.

What makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro good for running

When you’re running there are a few key features that you’re going to need. One of these is sweat resistance and not all wireless earbuds can boast this. It’s important to consider regular running while wearing your earbuds. You wouldn’t risk getting water on a smartphone without water resistance, would you?

Fortunately, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has the necessary protection. You get an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and this is within the accepted range to consider sweat resistance as well. It also means if you’re out running and it starts raining you don’t have to pack them away.

Battery life is up to five hours with ANC turned on and eight hours with ANC turned off, so you can comfortably go for even a long run without needing to recharge. The Buds2 Pro also supports ambient sound, allowing you clarity of the outside world without the need to take your earbuds out.

The new design is smaller and lighter than the old Galaxy Buds Pro and has been designed to prevent rotation, and as such, they should be less likely to fall out. If that does happen and you can’t find your Buds2 Pro for whatever reason, Samsung has SmartThings Link technology built in to help you reunite.

Why you might not want the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for running

On a purely technical level, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a good fit for running. If you’re a regular runner this should be a good pair of earbuds for you, especially if you’re also using a Samsung smartphone. But there’s still one reason you might not think they’re the best fit for you.

The Buds 2 Pro doesn’t have any wing tips or hooks that attach around the ears for added security and stability. It’s not even an option to fit. If this is a key part of earbuds for running for you, then you won’t want the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It doesn’t make these earbuds any worse, but if that’s something you enjoy, then this isn’t the set for you, and you should consider alternatives that are much more focused on staying within your ears.