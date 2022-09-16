Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro: Which should you buy?

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, during its Unpacked event in August 2022. Despite their tiny build, these wireless earbuds pack plenty of technologies and advanced features. These include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Voice Detect, and more. Apple, on the other hand, launched the AirPods Pro back in 2019. Cupertino’s earbuds also deliver plenty of premium offerings, including ANC, too. So — which of the two should you buy? This is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro — the battle between two pairs of Pro earbuds manufactured by rival corporations. And while yes, the new AirPods Pro 2 are out, the 1st generation AirPods Pro will still be on sale, and now with spicier discounts, making it worth comparing the two.

Navigate this article:

Design: Pick between a bean and a stem

Design is an important matter to consider when picking a new pair of earbuds. After all, when we wear them in public, they’ve visible to everyone. We wouldn’t want to look like a 21st-century Frankenstein monster. Fortunately, both the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and AirPods Pro have modern-looking builds. Though, they do have some distinct characteristics that set them apart. For starters, the Samsung earbuds have a thick bean-shaped build. The Apple-branded rival has a thinner design with stems that point downwards. Personally, I find the latter pair more minimalistic, but this is just my subjective opinion.

In terms of build quality, both pairs are solid and water-resistant. However, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer an IPX7 rating — which makes them more resistant than Apple’s IPX4. When it comes to colors, the Samsung earbuds are available in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. If you dislike all three colors, you can buy Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cases to refresh their look and feel. Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods Pro are only available in white.

Battery: The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are slightly beefier

Moving on from build and design — an earbud’s battery life is another essential aspect to look into. Many of us wear wireless earbuds when jogging or commuting. A long battery life ensures an uninterrupted music or podcast listening experience. Who would want to pause every two hours to recharge the little buds? The good news is that both pairs have decent battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro last a tad longer than the Apple AirPods Pro, though.

With ANC enabled, the Samsung earbuds offer 5 hours of playback, while the Apple rivals go for 4.5 hours. Though, the AirPods Pro charging case can hold an extra hour of playback when compared to that of Samsung. So the overall duration you get out of a fully charged case is slightly longer in the Apple department. Otherwise, both cases support Qi wireless charging, with the AirPods Pro case additionally supporting the MagSafe standard.

Technicalities: The AirPods Pro fall behind

In terms of features, both pairs offer a handful of neat ones. The two support ANC, device switching (with compatible products), location tracking, virtual assistant triggering, and more. Though, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have some additional perks, such as Bluetooth 5.3, 24-bit HiFi audio support, and Voice Detect. The AirPods Pro support Bluetooth 5.0 — for reference.

When it comes to controls, the mechanisms slightly differ from one pair to another. Firstly, they both support voice commands. If you’d rather not use your voice, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro go for tapping. On the other hand, the Apple AirPods Pro respond to pressing. I personally prefer the pressing mechanism, as tap controls can easily be triggered accidentally. Ultimately, this round goes for Samsung — simply because it packs newer technologies in its buds.

Bottom Line: Can’t compare Apples to oranges

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen) cost $229 and $199 respectively. Which should you buy? The rounds above declare Samsung the overall winner. Though, the answer on which one should you choose really comes down to the devices you already use. If you’re in the Apple Ecosystem, it wouldn’t make sense to get the Samsung earbuds — as many of their features won’t work — and vice versa.

Based on specifications, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is better. However, if you’re an Apple user, we advise you to go for the AirPods Pro instead, and better, see if you can jump up to the AirPods Pro 2. After all, each of these pairs has its own audience and target users. You can’t properly compare two products that are catering to different needs. They’re not exactly competitors if it makes sense.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer ANC, Voice Detect, and water resistance in a compact form factor. They're available in three colors to pick from. View on Samsung

Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro also support ANC and are water-resistant. They're available in only one color, though. View on Best Buy

Will you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.