Should you spend more money on the Pro variant or just get the more affordable pair? Let's find out!

Samsung's current wireless earbud lineup includes both Pro and non-Pro models of the Galaxy Buds 2. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the upgrade from the Galaxy Buds 2 that debuted back in 2021 alongside the Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4. Despite this, the two earbuds have more in common than you think. If you're wondering which pair of earbuds to buy for your day-to-day usage, or whether you should upgrade from your regular Buds 2, you've come to the right place.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Pricing & availability

The Galaxy Buds 2 debuted back in August 2021 for $150, but due to their age, you can get them for around $110 in the U.S. right now. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, on the other hand, are relatively new and priced at $229, so there's a significant price difference. The newer Buds 2 Pro earbuds were heavily discounted for Black Friday, however, so you might be able to grab them on sale again. The older Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds are available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and white, while the newer earbuds can be purchased in black, white, and Bora Purple colors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Specifications

Before we begin the comparison, here's a quick look at the specifications and features the two earbuds bring to the table:

Design: Cut from the same cloth

Unlike the Galaxy Buds Live and some older Samsung earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro look identical to each other. Both earbuds have a rounded design, and they both come in an identical-looking charging case. You'll have a difficult time telling them apart unless you hold them side-by-side in your hands. Upon closer inspection, however, you'll notice that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a grippy matte finish as opposed to the slippery, glossy coating on the Galaxy Buds 2. You also get three sets of silicone ear tips with each pair of earbuds, so you'll get a good fit regardless of which earbuds you buy.

The charging cases bundled with these earbuds also look mostly the same. You're looking at the same dimensions overall, but the one that comes with the Galaxy Buds 2 is about five grams heavier. You may not notice a huge difference unless you hold them side-by-side, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with its charging case will be lighter in your pocket, even if you slap a case on it.

Both earbuds carry an IP rating for water resistance, which makes them ideal for wearing while exercising. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro carry the more prominent IPX7 rating, whereas the affordable Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds come with an IPX2 rating.

Features: No 24-bit audio on the Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro share many features, so you're not going to miss out on much by picking the more affordable pair of earbuds. They both connect to the same companion application and support almost the same features, including active noise cancelation (ANC) and more. There is a small difference when it comes to supported codecs, though. The Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds support SBC, AAC, and Samsung Scalable Codec, whereas the more expensive Galaxy Buds 2 Pro supports the Samsung Seamless Codec instead of the Samsung Scalable Codec. The new Samsung Seamless Codec allows the Pro model to receive 24-bit audio from a Samsung device running One UI 4.0 or later, although it defaults to 16-bit audio with non-Samsung phones. It's worth mentioning that both earbuds support head tracking to adjust the left and right channel volumes based on how you rotate your head.

But one feature exclusive to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is what Samsung calls Conversation Mode. It works like Sony's "Speak-to-chat" feature, or another device's transparency mode, which lets you carry on a conversation by automatically pausing the media and enabling the ambient mode. XDA's Senior Editor Ben Sin dubbed this feature the "star of the show" in his review since it works flawlessly. The Galaxy Buds 2 has a transparency mode, but it can't enable automatically when it detects your voice. Both earbuds, however, have touch-sensitive panels that let you control different functions via a series of taps. You can customize these tap functions in Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app on Android.

Without getting into too many details (you can check those out in the review if you're interested), it's safe to say that both earbuds deliver great sound overall. They actually have a similar sound profile, so you won't notice a significant difference between the two unless you play with the EQ settings. With good noise isolation and sound quality, both earbuds are suited for various music genres. You can expect the microphone quality of the newer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to be slightly better than the older pair, but they both have better microphones than a lot of high-end earbuds out there.

Battery life: Around 5 hours with ANC on both earbuds

Both Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds have a 61mAh battery in each bud, and they'll last you around 5 hours on a single charge. You can stretch this a little by using them without ANC, but you can always top them up using the charging case. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's charging case has a slightly bigger battery, but you can expect to add around 13 hours of charge with both cases. They both also support Qi wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare, so it's safe to say they're mostly on par with each other in the battery department.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Should you upgrade?

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer some decent improvements over the non-Pro model, and they lock horns with many other premium wireless earbuds out there. So if you don't mind splurging on a pair of high-end earbuds, and you happen to have a Samsung phone running One UI 4.0 and above to take advantage of the 24-bit audio, then you should consider the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. You're not looking at any ground-breaking improvements with the Pro model, but things like the matte finish on the earbuds, improved ANC, the addition of Conversation Mode, and support for 24-bit audio are welcome changes.

But if you don't want to spend additional money for the aforementioned features, or if you don't have a compatible Samsung phone to take advantage of 24-bit audio, then you are better off sticking with the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. You'll have to make peace with the IPX2 rating, so just keep that in mind while stepping out in the rain, but otherwise, you'll have a good set of features and solid ANC for a lot less money.

So, which pair of earbuds are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. Alternatively, you can also stop by our collection of the best wireless earbuds if you don't mind exploring options from other manufacturers.