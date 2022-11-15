Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the sequel to one of the most popular pairs of earbuds from the company, the Galaxy Buds Pro. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds aren't significantly different from the original pair, but they retain most of the hallmark features offered by the first-generation earbuds and improve upon them to offer a more refined experience. But has Samsung done enough to justify the most expensive asking price of a Galaxy Buds product to date, or should you save your money and get the original pair at a discounted price instead? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds Pro: Pricing & availability

The original Galaxy Buds Pro debuted back in January 2021 for $199, but they retail for around $150 in the U.S. right now. They're also frequently discounted on Amazon, so you may even be able to snag them for around $100. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, on the other hand, will cost you $229, so there's a significant price difference between the two. The original Galaxy Buds are available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet colors, while the newer earbuds can be purchased in Black, White, and Bora Purple colors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds Pro: Specifications

Before we begin, here's a quick look at some specifications and important features of these earbuds to find out what they bring to the table:

Specification Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Dimensions & Weight Earbuds: 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8mm (each) 6.3g (each)

Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8mm 44.9g

Buds 19.9 x 21.6 x 18.7mm (each) 5.6g (each)

Case 50.1 x 50.2 x 27.7mm 39.6g

Battery and Charging Earbuds: 61mAh

Case: 472mAh Qi wireless charging

Earbud: 61mAh (each)

Case: 515 mAh Wireless charging support

Speaker and Mic 11mm woofer

6.5mm tweeter

3 microphones

Voice Pickup Unit 10mm driver tuned by AKG

5.3mm tweeter

Bass duct

Air vent

Three microphones Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Bluetooth 5.3 BLE

Codec: AAC, SBC, Scalable Codec, 24-bit audio Sensors and other features Proximity sensor

Accelerometer

Touch-sensitive sensor

Conversation Mode

IPX7 water resistance Proximity sensor

Accelerometer

Touch-sensitive sensor

Conversation Mode

IPX7 water resistance Colors Phantom Violet

Phantom Silver

Phantom Black Black

Bora Purple

White

Design: More of the same

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the original Galaxy Buds Pro look remarkably similar. There are some subtle differences, but you won't be able to tell the two apart from a distance. Upon closer inspection, you'll notice that the Buds 2 Pro earbuds have a satin finish rather than the glossy plastic exterior of the original Buds Pro. The shape of the earbuds are also slightly different as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more rounded design, like the regular Galaxy Buds 2. A quick look at the specification table will also tell you that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a touch lighter than their predecessor. The newer earbuds are sleeker than the last generation overall, but it's only a minor difference.

The charging cases are also mostly the same. You're looking at the same dimensions for the cases overall, but the one you get with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is about five grams lighter. This is despite having a slightly bigger battery inside compared to the original earbuds. Even if you slap a case on it, it'll still be lighter than the Galaxy Buds Pro's charging case. Luckily, they both use USB-C for charging, and carry an IPX7 rating for water resistance, so there are no differences there.

Features: No 24-bit audio on the original Galaxy Buds Pro

The Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a similar set of features, too. You get active noise cancelation (ANC) with each pair, but you may find it a little more effective on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro due to the new, high-quality microphones. Both of these earbuds had the best ANC when we reviewed them, so you can rely on either to block out ambient noise. You also get transparency mode on these earbuds, which lets in sound on purpose so you can carry a conversation or hear important sounds in your surroundings. What's more important to note is that these earbuds have an intelligent "voice detection" feature that automatically switches your buds from ANC to transparency mode when you start to speak.

Intelligent voice detection is one of the highlight features that make the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro popular in 2022 against its competitors, but it's also available on the original Galaxy Buds Pro. Additionally, you also get features like in-ear detection, single earbud listening with either bud, fast pairing and switching options in Samsung phones and tablets, and more. The only Galaxy Buds 2 Pro exclusive feature that's missing on the original pair is support for 24-bit audio playback. It's enabled by Samsung's new, proprietary Seamless codec, and it's said to improve the audio quality of the earbuds.

You may not notice a significant difference if you're already used to listening to hi-res audio, but 24-bit audio has less digital noise. You will, however, need to connect your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to a Samsung phone to listen to 24-bit audio files. In fact, you'll also need apps that support 24-bit audio files, so it's safe to say that this feature is not very accessible even if you have the supported hardware. The other codecs supported by both of these earbuds include SBC and AAC, and they work well across different devices and streaming platforms.

Both pairs of earbuds also feature a touch panel that lets you carry out various functions. You can use the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app to customize these tap functions to some extent, but they work out of the box on both earbuds with preset options. It's worth mentioning that Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app is only available on Android, so iPhone users simply have no way to customize the tap functions or almost anything else. We anyway recommend iPhone users pick up the new AirPods instead. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Apple AirPods 2 Pro comparison to learn why that's the case.

Both earbuds sound great overall, and they're suited for a variety of music genres.

You can just expect great sound from both Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Without getting into details, it's safe to say that both earbuds sound great overall, and they're suited for a variety of music genres. We highly recommend reading our Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro reviews to learn more about audio quality. You may find the microphone on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to be slightly better, but neither of them will wow you with the overall quality, so keep your expectations in check.

Battery life: Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has a slight edge

Even though the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are slightly smaller than the originals, you can expect the same battery life with similar usage patterns. That's because both sets have the same 61mAh battery inside each bud, and you can top them up using the charging case. Both earbuds easily lasted about five hours on a single charge when we reviewed them. That's with ANC turned on, so you can expect to get more usage out of them with ANC and transparency mode turned off. The Galaxy Buds Pro's charging case packs a 472mAh battery, whereas the Buds 2 Pro's charging case comes with a 515mAh unit. The Buds 2 Pro with its charging case will give you more listening time overall, so it has a slight edge over the older model. They both support wireless charging, though, and you should be able to top them up fairly quickly without much of a hassle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds Pro: Which one should you buy?

First, you shouldn't upgrade to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if you already own a pair of the Galaxy Buds Pro. It's been mostly a year of refinements for Samsung products, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are no different. Sure, there are some things that the newer earbuds do better than the first-generation Galaxy Buds, but none of them are significant enough to warrant a new purchase.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro does almost everything better than the original pair, albeit at a higher price.

But if you're using an older pair or other low-end earbuds, then you might want to consider the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro over the Galaxy Buds Pro. Even if you take the 24-bit audio out of the equation, there's still plenty to like here, such as the sleeker earbuds, longer battery life, a better-sounding microphone, and more. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are easily some of the best-sounding earbuds on the market right now, and they do just about everything the original pair did, albeit at a higher price. If neither of these earbuds catches your fancy, though, then you might want to consider checking out some other options, including the Google Pixel Buds or the Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2. You can also explore our collection of the best wireless earbuds to check out your other options right now.

