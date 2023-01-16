Apple's AirPods are synonymous with the iPhone and Apple's ecosystem. But there is no such equivalent in the Android space. Samsung and Google are trying hard to take that title, and each brand makes a compelling case with its flagship wireless earbuds. But which one is better for you?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Price and availability

Both Samsung and Google's earbuds are on sale now, and consumers in North America can find them easily on Amazon or a physical electronics store like Best Buy. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has an official retail price of $230, while the Pixel Buds Pro are $30 cheaper at $200. Outside of North America, Samsung has a wider global presence, as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be found in retailers from Dubai to Vietnam. The Pixel Buds Pro, like the Pixel phones, are only available in select markets, so you may have to look around.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Specifications

Specifications Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Pixel Buds Pro Dimensions and weight 0.7 x 0.85 x 0.7 inches (per bud); 1.97 x 1.97 x 1.1 inches (charging case)

0.19 oz (per bud); 1.53 oz (charging case) 0.88 x 0.87 x 0.93 inches (per bud); 0.98 x 1.97 x 2.49 inches (charging case)

0.22 ounces (per bud); 2.2 ounces (charging case) Battery life 5 hours (ANC on); 8 hours (ANC off); 29 hours total with case 7 hours (ANC on), 11 hours (ANC off), 31 hours total with case Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 Drivers 10mm driver tuned by AKG

5.3mm tweeter 11mm Colors: Black, Purple, White "Charcoal", "Fog", "Lemongrass", "Coral" Water resistance: IPX4 IPX7

Hardware and design: Look ma, no stems!

Both Samsung and Google's earbuds take on a more conventional, pre-AirPods earbuds look without the elongated stems that protrude from the wearer's ears. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a bit smaller and lighter in weight, but the Pixel Buds Pro are still compact. Both buds feature a matte coating for its plastic body, and I prefer this finish over the glossy finish used by not just the AirPods, but other earbuds like the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2.

Samsung and Google also gave the earbuds a lively set of colors: on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the colors make up the entire earpiece, while they just cover the outside of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro.

There are removable silicon eartips for both sets of earbuds, and with three size options, they should fit most ears. However, I would like to see Samsung and Google take a page from Apple and offer a fourth option (extra small) next year as I personally (apparently) have narrower-than-usual ear canals, so even the smallest size tip still jams into my ears a bit more harshly than I'd like. I am aware that most people I've spoken to find the tip sizes already offered perfectly fine. The earbuds feature the usual sensors for wear detection, three microphones in each bud, and the now-expected touch-sensitive panel.

Samsung's case opens up like an engagement ring box, while Google's case sits more upright, a la the AirPods Pro box. Both cases support wireless charging and can be topped up by the conventional method via USB-C, of course.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro has a sizable advantage in single-use battery life, able to go seven hours on a single charge with active noise cancelation (ANC) on and 11 hours with ANC off. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can only manage five and seven hours under the same scenarios, but Samsung's case houses a larger battery. So, the total possible battery life, including charging from the case, is 29 hours for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and 31 hours for the Pixel Buds Pro. Still a win for Google, but the gap closes. And to be honest, I'm not sure the difference in single-use battery life matters too much. I can't imagine many people would need to continuously use earbuds for more than seven hours in one go.

One win for the Pixel Buds Pro that would actually matter in the real world is its IPX7 water resistance rating compared to Samsung's IPX4. This means the Pixel Buds Pro can be fully submerged in water, while the Samsung buds can only withstand water splashes.

Software and controls: Companion apps are needed for different reasons

Any modern wireless earbuds can pair with any smartphone or computing device without needing additional software help, and the same applies here for both of these buds. However, due to the shortcomings of each, we think companion apps are needed.

You'd want the Pixel Buds companion app because we think the default EQ settings for the Pixel Buds Pro to be below par. With some tweaks, however, you can improve audio quality — at least in our opinion. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, meanwhile, sound great out of the box to our ears, but the earbuds' default digital assistant is Bixby, which is almost certainly objectively inferior to Google Assistant (at least for English speakers). You will have to jump into Samsung's Galaxy Buds app to switch the voice assistant over to Google Assistant.

The earbuds support touch controls, as mentioned, but because the Pixel Buds Pro have a flat outer surface, we find it to be easier to use compared to the rounded Galaxy Buds 2 Pro shape. I can say from personal experience I often accidentally pause or begin music when I'm merely trying to adjust the fit of the Samsung buds in my ear.

Performance: Excellent ANC and some useful smart features

With relatively large audio drivers and support for all the fancy, acronym-filled audio tech like LDAC, both earbuds are capable of producing lively, full audio — though we already mentioned the Pixel Buds Pro need some tweaking to get there. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is technically more capable, as it can play audio in full 24-bit sound. Still, the latter requires the earbuds to pair to a recent Samsung Galaxy flagship like the Fold 4 or Flip 4 and support from a compatible streaming service. In other words, most people would not be able to take advantage of that end-to-end 24-bit audio.

Active noise cancelation on both earbuds are excellent too, but we think Samsung has a better transparency (or audio pass-through) mode, as the outside world sounded a bit more natural. Samsung also has a very useful smart feature that allows the buds to automatically switch from noise cancelation to transparency mode if it detects your voice. The logic is that you can have ANC on, but if a friend approaches to say hi, you just have to speak, and the earbuds will switch over to a mode that lets you hold a conversation.

The Pixel Buds Pro don't have as many smart features, but it has arguably the most important — you can command Google Assistant via voice without needing to touch the earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cannot do that. Also, for those wondering, these buds can pair with an iPhone perfectly fine, you just lose out on access to Siri and also any EQ tweaking.

Overall, performance is fine for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Pixel Buds Pro, especially if you're using an Android phone. The earbuds can handle phone calls well, according to the other party, as they heard our voices loud and clear.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which one should you buy?

We think the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a bit capable. It has better sound out of the box and with more smart features. However, the Pixel Buds Pro win clearly if you intend to take the earbuds into water or if you really need to access Google Assistant hands-free. There's a bit of a small, almost inconsequential price gap between the two too, but in competing two great but similar products, every bit matters.