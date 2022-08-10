Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro waterproof? Do they have an IP rating?

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during its Unpacked event in August 2022. Available in three vibrant colors to choose from, these buds come packed with advanced technologies. These include active noise cancellation (ANC), Voice Detect, Auto Switching, and more. If you’re not a fan of the default colors, you could always buy a case for them. Apart from these wireless earbuds, Samsung also revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both of the aforementioned phones are fully compatible with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Now, you must be wondering — are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro waterproof? Here’s what you need to know about this particular matter.

What water protection do the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with?

Let’s start by clarifying a widespread misconception. Today’s phones and gadgets are mostly water-resistant, not waterproof. This means that they resist water to a certain degree — depending on their IP rating. Notably, though, this resistance wears out with time and use. So liquids could potentially damage a water-resistant product, if it has been used for a certain period of time under certain conditions. So, now that you know that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro aren’t waterproof, you must be curious about their water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have an IPX7 rating. This means you can leave them submerged in 1 meter of water for a maximum of 30 minute at a time under ideal conditions. Again, this resistance could wear out with time. Our advice is to pretend that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are not water-resistant. See the IP rating as Plan B — in case an accident occurs. Don’t worry about sweating while using them, but also don’t intentionally subject them to active liquid streams unnecessarily.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer ANC, Voice Detect, and water resistance in a compact form factor. They're available in three colors to pick from. View on Samsung

Do you plan on buying the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? If so, which color are you going for? Let us know in the comments section below.