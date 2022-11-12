Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best wireless earbuds that the company has to offer. Despite its compact size, it delivers impressive high-quality sound, active noise cancelling, 360 audio, and more. Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung has some great early Black Friday deals on its products, and there's even a stellar deal on these earbuds, knocking $75 off of its retail price of $229.99 with trade-in, which could bring the price down to $154.99. If that wasn't enough, it's also throwing a 15W free wireless charger worth $59.99.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro aren't just your everyday pair of earbuds, they've been refined over time and are now at their pinnacle, with excellent design and sound performance. Samsung had traded in the glossy look of older earbuds to bring a more refined and matte finish to its latest earbuds. It features a two-way speaker with 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio support and three microphones for optimal performance when listening or speaking.

The earbuds also feature active noise cancellation, with support for ambient sound pass-through when necessary. The device even features Voice Detect, a mode that automatically detects when a user is speaking, switches the earbuds to ambient mode, and reduces media volume so that a conversation can be had without removing the earbuds from your ear. With Bluetooth 5.3, users can feel more confident in the connection, and with support for auto switching, users can feel good knowing they can hop from device to device, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will automatically connect with each on its own.

As far as battery life goes, you're looking at about five hours of use on a single charge with ANC on and eight hours of use with ANC off. The included charging case provides another 29 hours of battery life at its peak and can also wirelessly charge the earbuds. As mentioned before, the earbuds are priced at $229.99, and for a limited time, you can trade in a pair of old headphones to get your credit back. If you trade in a no-name brand wired earbuds, you can get a $50 credit, and better headphones or earbuds will yield more. The maximum is credit back is $75.

If you choose not to trade in, the cost will be $229.99, but you will still get a free wireless charger. If interested, you can grab the earbuds using the link below.