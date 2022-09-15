Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have wireless charging?

Samsung’s latest attempt at wireless earbuds is the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Much has been changed and improved on the new earbuds. But there’s one thing in particular that you might be hoping stayed the same.

Previous Samsung earbuds have had a wireless charging case. In some instances being able to top up using a Samsung smartphone. If you watched the Unpacked launch event, you might be unclear as to whether this important feature has made it into the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Fortunately, there’s good news.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has wireless charging

Among all the other new stuff, the charging method isn’t really headline news. But wireless charging is a convenience many can’t live without. The good news is that like previous Galaxy Buds, the new ones come with a wireless charging case. If you pre-order before the launch on August 26 you’ll get a free single wireless charger from Samsung thrown in.

The Buds 2 Pro can deliver up to 5 hours of battery life from a single charge with ANC turned on. But the battery case can extend that by a further 18 hours. So you can quite literally fly to the other side of the world on a single full charge. And naturally, the color of the case will correspond to the color of your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

This is all on top of other new features which include support for 24-bit Hi-Fi audio thanks to Samsung’s seamless codec. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also smaller than previous generations and designed to prevent rotation in the ears. This combined with the IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a great set of wireless earbuds for keen runners.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is available from August 26 for $230.