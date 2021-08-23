Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 good for running?

Samsung has just introduced the Galaxy Buds 2, the latest in its family of truly wireless earbuds. They’re launching alongside the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldables, and they bring some of the premium features of previous Galaxy Buds. These include active noise cancellation with three mics built-in, for example, which is new for Samsung at this price point. A common use for wireless earbuds like this is working out, so you may be wondering whether the Galaxy Buds 2 are good for running.

The answer, as you might have guessed, is it depends, but in general, these are one of the best options from Samsung yet. One of the factors to consider when running is the fit of the earbuds, and the Galaxy Buds 2 come with interchangeable ear tips of different sizes. Plus, Samsung has added a new fit test to the Galaxy Wearable app, which means you can see just how well the earbuds fit your ears. This should help you get the best experience while running when earbuds are more prone to falling. With this being said, the earbuds themselves have no fins or stabilizers that will hook inside your ears, so this might be a problem for very heavy workouts.

Compared to Apple’s standard AirPods, which don’t have rubber eartips at all, this is certainly better. These are also the smallest and lightest Galaxy Buds yet, so they’re less likely to fall off.

You’ll also be happy to know the Galaxy Buds 2 feature both active noise cancellation and ambient sound passthrough. The latter is especially important if you’re running anywhere near a road for example, since you want to be aware of your surroundings. Of course, if you know you’re in a safe environment, you might appreciate noise cancellation to drown out all external noise.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds 2 can cut external background noise by as much as 98%. However, there’s a caveat to this. You can’t enable or disable ANC or ambient sound passthrough if you have an iOS device. These features require an Android phone to be customized, although you can always enable them on Android and then connect the Buds 2 to an iOS device. Still, it’s not exactly convenient.

One last thing that may be worth noting is battery life. The Galaxy Buds 2 tout up to five hours of battery life with ANC enabled, with an extra 20 hours from the charging case. That’s not far off from what most other earbuds offer, and it should be enough for any normal person’s workout session. But if you were worried about it, now you know.

If you’re interested, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 from the link below, and get some extra protection for them with these cases. However, if you’re not fully convinced, we have a list of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. You’re sure to find something that fits your needs there.