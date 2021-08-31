Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods Pro: Which ANC TWS earbuds should you buy?

Samsung has built an ecosystem around its products similar to what Apple has done over the years. When you buy a Samsung phone, you can also buy the Galaxy Watch 4 along with it to track your workouts and the Galaxy Buds 2 for your audio needs. Similarly, when you buy an iPhone, you can pick up the Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods Pro. If you’re looking to get a pair of wireless earbuds, you can take a look at our list of the best TWS earphones out there or if you’re particularly confused between the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the AirPods Pro, we’ll help you decide which one is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods Pro Specs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods Pro: Specifications Specification Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Apple AirPods Pro Dimensions & Weight Earbuds: 17×20.9×21.1mm

Case: 50×50.2×27.8mm

Weight: 5g Earbuds, 41.2g Case Earbuds: 24×30.9×21.8mm

Case: 60.6×45.2×21.7mm

Weight: 5.4g Earbuds, 45.6g Case ANC 3 levels of ambient sound control

Transparent mode

Machine Learning solutions to cut-off sound Single ANC mode

Transparency mode Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.0 Battery & Charging Buds – 61mAh

Case – 472mAh

20 hours playback time with case

USB-C Port

Qi Wireless charging 5 hours

The case contains 6 additional charges

Lightning port

Qi wireless charging IP Rating IPX2 IPX4 Colors White, Olive, Graphite, Lavender White Price $149 $249

Build and Design

Let’s first talk about the cases of both earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have a rectangular case, and the AirPods Pro have a slightly more rounded case with a lid that’s easier to open with one hand. Both cases are made of plastic and have a white exterior. The internal compartment inside the Galaxy Buds 2 is based on the color you pick.

The AirPods Pro is slightly more pocketable due to the design but neither of the two earbuds are bulky and can easily be carried around in your pocket.

Moving to the earbuds themselves, there’s a distinct change in how both earbuds look. The AirPods Pro has an elongated stem while the Galaxy Buds 2 has a stem-less design. Both earbuds are of the in-ear type and include silicone ear tips. Looks are always subjective so there’s no definite winner. Pick the one you personally like.

Sound Quality and ANC

The Galaxy Buds 2 are extremely similar to the more premium Galaxy Buds Pro in terms of sound quality, and the Galaxy Buds Pro is one of our top recommendations for a pair of TWS earbuds. The sound signature leans slightly towards the bass-heavy side but it’s something most people will like. The AirPods Pro, on the other hand, has a very balanced sound signature. Both earbuds have support for ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that improves your listening experience.

The ANC on the AirPods Pro is slightly more effective than the one on the Galaxy Buds 2. Even during calls, the AirPods Pro cancels out more background noise when compared to the Galaxy Buds 2. If you’re going to be traveling on a plane, the AirPods Pro will surely give you a quieter experience. Both earphones also have a transparency mode that can be used to amplify external sounds.

Additional Features and Battery Life

Both sets of earbuds have support for custom gestures. The Galaxy Buds 2 have touch controls whereas the AirPods Pro have a stem that’s pressure-sensitive. You can skip tracks, toggle ANC, and customize gestures to your liking on both earbuds. The AirPods Pro has one additional feature here and that’s the ability to auto-pause music when you remove the earbuds from your ears. The Galaxy Buds 2 misses out on this feature. Both earphones can be worn to the gym or while working without any issues.

While both sets of earbuds can be paired to any smartphone, the AirPods Pro works best when paired with an iOS device. You can’t change the controls or update the firmware of your AirPods Pro without an iPhone. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 also works best with an Android device, more so a Samsung phone. You can however use the AirPods Pro with minimal functionality with an Android device and similarly, the Galaxy Buds 2 with iOS.

In terms of battery life, both the Galaxy Buds 2 and the AirPods Pro are similar when it comes to the battery on the earbuds themselves. Both offer a playback time of about five hours with ANC turned on. The AirPods Pro’s battery life is slightly better when you include the case as well. The Galaxy Buds 2 can be charged up to four times with the case whereas the AirPods Pro can be charged up to six times. Both cases have support for Qi Wireless Charging.

Which earphones should you buy?

Depending on what phone you use, the choice is simple. If you use an iPhone and are already in the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Pro makes complete sense. If you have a Mac, an iPad, and an Apple Watch along with your iPhone, you can experience seamless connectivity between the devices. You also get Spatial audio support with the AirPods Pro when used with an iPhone.

If you have an Android device, getting the AirPods Pro doesn’t really make a lot of sense since you won’t be able to use them to their full potential. Plus, they are also a bit on the expensive side, and you can get equivalent and even better options for Android. The Galaxy Buds 2 should be your pick if you’re an Android user and moreso if you have a Samsung phone.

The AirPods Pro were launched for $249 but are now selling for about $179 which is just $30 more than the Galaxy Buds 2. At that price, they’re absolutely worth it, but you still have to deal with some ripples from the ecosystem lock-in.

Apple AirPods Pro If you're into the Apple ecosystem, you just can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro for your audio needs. View at Amazon

If you’re picking up a pair of the Galaxy Buds 2, make sure you protect them with a good case.