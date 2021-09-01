Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Which TWS earbuds should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ has been our go-to recommendation for a lot of people looking for a pair of TWS on a budget. We’ve even featured it in our best TWS earbuds compilation, which speaks volumes about how good the product was especially for its asking price. Now Samsung has discontinued selling the Galaxy Buds+ to promote the newly launched Galaxy Buds 2 as the earbuds for the masses.

You can however still pick up a pair of Galaxy Buds+ from some retailers for a cheaper price which brings up the question — which pair of earphones should you buy? Here’s the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds+ comparison to help you decide!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Specs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: Specifications Specification Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Dimensions & Weight Earbuds: 17×20.9×21.1mm

Case: 50×50.2×27.8mm

Weight: 5g Earbuds, 41.2g Case Earbuds: 17.5×22.5×19.2mm

Case: 38.8x70x26.5mm

Weight: 6.3g Earbuds, 39.6g Case ANC 3 levels of ambient sound control

Transparent mode

Machine Learning solutions to cut-off sound Not present Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.0 Battery & Charging Buds – 61mAh

Case – 472mAh

20 hours playback time with case

USB-C Port

Qi Wireless charging Buds – 85mAh

Case – 270mAh

USB-C Port

Qi Wireless charging IP Rating IPX2 IPX2 Colors White, Olive, Graphite, Lavender White, Blue, Black, Red, Pink, Special BTS Edition Purple Price $149 $99

Build and Design

Let’s first talk about the cases of both earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have a rectangular case, and the Galaxy Buds+ have an oval-like elliptical case with a lid that’s easier to open with one hand. Both cases are made of plastic and the Buds 2 have a white exterior with the internal compartment inside the case based on the color you pick.

The Galaxy Buds+ is slightly more pocketable due to the sleek design but neither of the two earbuds are bulky and can easily be carried around in your pocket.

Moving to the earbuds themselves, the shape remains the same across both earbuds but there is one minute change that a lot of people may find important.

The Galaxy Buds+ had winged ear tips that stay put inside the ears even during rigorous workouts. While the Galaxy Buds 2 also fit very well, the extra bit of assurance that was there with the Galaxy Buds+ isn’t there on the Buds 2. Both earphones are IPX2 rated and are good for workouts.

Sound Quality and ANC

The Galaxy Buds 2 are extremely similar to the more premium Galaxy Buds Pro in terms of sound quality, and the Galaxy Buds Pro is one of our top recommendations for a pair of TWS earbuds. The sound signature leans slightly towards the bass-heavy side but it’s something most people will like. The Galaxy Buds+ also has a similar sound signature. Most people using either of the two earphones will find the sound output to be pleasing and quite enjoyable.

The Galaxy Buds 2 has one big advantage in this department though, and that’s ANC or Active Noise Cancellation. ANC helps cancel out background noise to improve your listening experience and it works quite well on the Galaxy Buds 2. If you’re traveling in a plane or a bus, ANC can help improve your listening experience by a considerable margin and is surely a good feature to have. The Galaxy Buds+ miss out on ANC so while the listening isn’t as immersive, the silicone ear tips provide a good seal with passive isolation. If ANC isn’t a big deal for you, the sound quality on the Galaxy Buds+ is good enough for most people.

Additional Features and Battery Life

You get custom gestures on both earbuds that can be configured via the Galaxy Wearable app. You can set touch controls for play/pause, next/previous track, and even to toggle ANC on/off on the Galaxy Buds 2. Both earbuds don’t have in-ear detection so if you’re going to remove an earbud while music is playing, neither of them will pause your music automatically. You also get multi-device support with both earbuds and quick-pair when used with a Samsung device.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Buds+ surprisingly fare better than the Galaxy Buds 2. You can get up to a whopping 11 hours on a single charge with the Galaxy Buds+, a number that’s rare in the TWS space. On the Galaxy Buds 2, you can get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge with the case being able to charge the earbuds up to five times. When you factor in the case as well, the Galaxy Buds 2 offer better battery life, However, you will be able to use the Galaxy Buds+ for a longer duration at a stretch. Both cases charge via USB-C port and also support Qi Wireless Charging.

Which one should you buy?

The Galaxy Buds 2 are available for $149.99 and if you’ve bought a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can effectively get them for free with Samsung store credit. The Galaxy Buds+ have officially been discontinued but are available to buy through various channels like Amazon quite cheaply, ideally under the $100 mark. For that price, they’re still a worthy purchase in 2021, although the lack of ANC might put some people off. If you can spend the extra, the Galaxy Buds 2 is obviously the better pick with more extra features and ANC. Unless continuous battery life for over 10 hours is must-have for you, the Galaxy Buds 2 is the more sensible option.

