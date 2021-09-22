Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Which TWS Earbuds should you buy?

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Buds 2 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Buds 2 are the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Buds+ that were launched some time back and come with new features and improvements that put it right alongside some of the premium TWS earphones, but with a slightly lower price tag.

If you’re looking to pick up a pair of wireless earbuds from Samsung, it’s worth noting the Galaxy Buds Pro, which were launched just a few months back, are currently selling for the same price as the Galaxy Buds 2. So we thought we’d compare the two and help you decide which ones to get for yourself. Here is the Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro comparison to determine the best pair of TWS earphones for you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Specifications Specification Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Dimensions & Weight Earbuds: 17×20.9×21.1mm

Case: 50×50.2×27.8mm

Weight: 5g Earbuds, 41.2g Case Earbuds: 19.5×20.5×20.8mm

Case: 50×50.2×27.8mm

Weight: 6.3g Earbuds, 44.9g Case ANC 3 levels of ambient sound control

Transparent mode

Machine Learning solutions to cut-off sound 2 levels of ambient sound control

Transparent mode

Voice detection Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.0 Battery & Charging Buds – 61mAh

Case – 472mAh

20 hours playback time with case

USB-C Port

Qi Wireless charging Buds – 61mAh

Case – 472mAh

USB-C Port

Qi Wireless charging IP Rating IPX2 IPX7 Colors White, Olive, Graphite, Lavender Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black Price $149 $149

Build and Design

Both the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Pro share an identical design language, both in terms of the case as well as the earbuds. In fact, the dimensions of the case are exactly similar for both the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Buds Pro, which means you can use Galalxy Buds 2 cases with the Galaxy Buds Pro as well without any issues. This is a good thing Samsung has done to maintain uniformity. Both cases have a USB-C port on the rear and also supports wireless charging.

There’s a slight change in the way both cases look though. The Galaxy Buds 2 have an all-white exterior with different color options for the internal component of the case and the earbuds themselves. On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds Pro comes in three different colors with the entire case and the earbuds having the same color scheme. Other than that, there’s no other difference in terms of how the cases of both earbuds look.

Fit and Comfort

While the design of both earbuds is largely similar, the individual earbuds on the Galaxy Buds 2 are slightly smaller than the Galaxy Buds Pro which makes them more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. Both earbuds have an in-ear design which means they rest deep inside your ear canal and provide a good amount of sound isolation. The Galaxy Buds Pro looks slightly more premium whereas the Galaxy Buds 2 looks slightly cheap with the plain glossy plastic exterior.

If you’re going to exercise with earbuds on, we would suggest picking up the Galaxy Buds Pro since they are IPX7 rated and are going to be safer when subjected to sweat and water in general. The Galaxy Buds 2 have an IPX2 rating which should be fine for the most part, but you get the additional peace of mind with the Buds Pro.

Sound Quality and ANC

The Galaxy Buds 2 and the Buds Pro have similar sound drivers and hence, produce very similar audio. To the untrained eye, both pairs of earbuds will seem exactly the same which is great considering the Galaxy Buds 2 have been priced $50 cheaper at launch. Both earbuds have clear vocals, a good sound signature, and will make most people happy with the way they sound.

The ANC present on both earbuds is also equally effective in canceling out external noise. However, with the Galaxy Buds 2, you get three levels of ANC whereas you only get two on the Galaxy Buds Pro. If you’re going to make a lot of calls, the Galaxy Buds Pro should be your pick since it has a better microphone setup with ambient noise cancellation.

Both earbuds sound great but if you’re getting them for the same price, the Galaxy Buds Pro gets the upper hand since it has better mics and slightly more thumping bass.

Additional Features and Battery Life

Just like most pairs of TWS earbuds, both the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds Pro have touch controls on the earbuds that can be used to perform multiple different functions. This includes playing/pausing music, skipping to the next/previous track, trigger the voice assistant, etc. You can also configure both earbuds through the Samsung Wearable app and also control the ANC/transparency levels on both earbuds via the app.

The Galaxy Buds Pro has in-ear detection so when you remove them from your ears, the music automatically stops playing and when you put them back on, the music resumes. This feature is not present on the Galaxy Buds 2. There are some additional features on the Galaxy Buds Pro including voice detection which automatically switches the earbuds to transparency mode when you’re talking to someone to make it easier to listen to them. There’s also a windshield, auto-switching between connected devices, 360-degree audio, and beamforming mics. If you’re going to pair the earbuds with a Samsung phone, you can also use the fast-pair feature on both earbuds that lets you seamlessly connect to them.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 can last you up to five hours on a single charge which is the exact same as the Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC enabled on both. In practical usage, both earbuds should ideally result in a similar battery experience. When you factor in the case as well, both the earbuds last 20 hours on a single charge. We would say the battery life on both earbuds is pretty decent.

Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro: Which one to buy?

At the time of writing, both the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Buds 2 are priced exactly the same. Considering that, the Galaxy Buds Pro makes more sense given it has some additional features and looks slightly more premium while sounding similar to the Galaxy Buds 2. If you’re getting a good deal on the Galaxy Buds 2 and are getting them cheaper than the usual $150 price, then it makes sense to go for it instead of spending more on the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro The Galaxy Buds Pro is Samsung's flagship pair of TWS earbuds with ANC and smart features. View at Amazon

If you’re confused between the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live, we have a comparison for that too along with a Galaxy Buds 2 vs AirPods Pro comparison as well if you’re confused between those two pairs of earbuds.