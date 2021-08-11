Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Waterproof?

Along with the latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung also announced two new accessories as a part of its ecosystem. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 are the new set of accessories that complement the latest foldables from the brand. The Galaxy Buds 2 is essentially the successor to the Galaxy Buds+ and is similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro in a lot of ways. It comes with ANC, wireless charging, multi-device connectivity, and a host of other features. Are they a good fit for workouts though? Is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 waterproof?

Traditionally all of Samsung’s TWS earphones, from the original Galaxy Buds to the top-end Galaxy Buds Pro, have had some sort of water resistance. This water resistance is in the form of an IP Rating. IP stands for Ingress Protection and is a certification given to certain products if they’re built to resist water entering them. The Galaxy Buds 2 also have an IP certification and are rated IPX2.

What this means in simple terms is the Galaxy Buds 2 can resist water from entering the earbuds when it’s hitting them at an angle less than 15 degrees. This should be fine for regular workouts, and sweat shouldn’t really cause much harm to the Galaxy Buds 2. However, this does not mean they’re waterproof. They’re water-resistant to a very small extent only and we wouldn’t advise wearing them in the rain or to the pool.

No gadget is really waterproof unless it’s explicitly mentioned. The IP rating only makes the device water-resistant and these are two very different things. If water gets inside the Galaxy Buds 2, it can end up damaging the electronics inside and the warranty won’t cover the damage caused to your earbuds since it would account for physical damage. So it’s always advisable to keep your gadgets away from water as much as possible, even if they are water-resistant.

