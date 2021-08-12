Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have Wireless Charging?

Samsung’s latest Unpacked event involved the launch of two of the most anticipated smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Apart from the two foldable phones, Samsung also announced two new accessories that add to its ecosystem — the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. The Galaxy Buds 2 is essentially a cheaper version of the Galaxy Buds Pro that’s one of the best TWS earphones you can get. If you’re planning on getting the Galaxy Buds 2 and are wondering if wireless charging is supported, here’s the answer you’re looking for: yes, the Buds 2 do have wireless charging.

Yes, the Galaxy Buds 2 have wireless charging built into the case. What this means is the charging case the buds rest in has a wireless charging coil built into the base. Thanks to this coil, whenever you place the Galaxy Buds 2’s charging case on a wireless charger, it will begin to charge. If you don’t want to charge wirelessly, you can also charge the Galaxy Buds 2 via the USB Type-C port on the case. While wireless charging is certainly more convenient, it’s slower than conventional wired charging.

A big advantage of wireless charging support on the Galaxy Buds 2 is the fact you can charge the earbuds even when you’re out and about if you don’t have any external source of power. If you have a fairly recent Samsung flagship, you can use the reverse wireless charging feature on the phone to quickly top up the Galaxy Buds 2. All you have to do is enable the feature on your phone and place the Galaxy Buds 2 charging case on the back of your phone, and you’ll be good to go.

The Galaxy Buds 2 offer a good set of features you would generally find on more expensive earphones at a lower price. If you’re looking for a good, reliable pair of TWS earbuds, the Buds 2 can be a good option for you, especially if you have a Samsung phone or you’re planning to get the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. If you’re getting a pair, make sure to also check out the best cases for the Galaxy Buds 2 to protect them from scratches or drops.