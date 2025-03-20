Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $100 $250 Save $150 The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung's premium earbuds that offer up excellent noise-canceling, 3D audio support, and more. Thanks to IP57 water resistance, these are great for workouts, and with transparency mode, you'll be able to hear what's going on around you. $100 at Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best earbuds that you can buy in 2025. Not only do you get an all-new design from Samsung, but you also get excellent audio quality, along with premium features like ANC and spatial audio support. While these earbuds can be pretty pricey at $250, you can now get them for just $100 with trade-in deal from Samsung.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the wireless earbuds to get if you're looking for a pair of earbuds that are compact and feature-packed. Perhaps the biggest change from previous models is that the new earbuds have feature stalks that make controlling the earbuds much easier than before.

Not only that, but the new earbuds are more comfortable, plus they offer excellent durability, which means you can take them with you wherever you go without having to worry. As stated before, you get excellent audio as well, along with ANC, and support for spatial audio. This provides an experience like no other, bringing your movies, TV shows, and music to life.

You get up to seven hours of use and a total of 30 hours with the included charging case. For the most part, you can't go wrong here. Of course, if you can take advantage of the latest promotion from Samsung and get these for $150 off, then it becomes a no-brainer. Just be sure to check the trade-in promotion to see if your product qualifies for instant credit.