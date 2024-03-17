Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90 $150 Save $60 A great pair of wireless earbuds featuring excellent audio, ANC, and now a price that drops it well below its original retail price. $90 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great wireless earbuds out there, but if you're looking for one that offers a good mix of high-quality audio, ANC, and are comfortable to wear for hours on end — then the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are going to be a solid selection. For a limited time, you can score $60 off these amazing wireless earbuds, which also drops it down to its lowest price yet.

Related Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Everything you need to know about Samsung's ANC earbuds Samsung just launched their latest pair of TWS earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2, and here's everything you need to know about them.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2?

There is a lot to love about these compact earbuds, with the most important being that you get great audio features at an affordable price. In addition, the earbuds are quite comfortable thanks to their low profile design that's 10% smaller and lighter than Samsung's previous earbuds. In addition to booming sound, you also get powerful active noise cancelation, which can filter our unwanted sounds in everyday life.

Of course, if you want to stay connected with the outside world, the Galaxy Buds 2 also has a Ambient Sound mode that can let sounds in, which is great if someone's trying to talk to you on the fly. Not only can you hear things, but you can also communicate better with the Galaxy Buds 2 as well, with three built-in microphones that keep your voice sound crystal clear on calls with friends and co-workers. Furthermore, you can expect all-day use with hours of use between charges, and the charging case will keep you topped up while on the go.

And the best part is that all of this can be had for a far lower during this limited-time deal that takes $60 off the Galaxy Buds retail price. Just make sure to get it while you can because this deal won't last long. And if this is a little outside your price range and want some options, be sure to check out some of these fantastic budget earbuds recommendations.