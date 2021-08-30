Samsung’s Galaxy Buds app for Windows gets Galaxy Buds 2 support with latest update

In May this year, Samsung released the Galaxy Buds app for Windows. The app had one simple purpose — it let users easily pair their Galaxy Buds with a Windows 10 PC and control ANC, equalizer, and other settings. At launch, the app was only compatible with the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, Samsung had announced that it would extend support to the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Buds+ with subsequent updates. As promised, the company is now rolling out support for the Galaxy Buds Live and the new Galaxy Buds 2 with the latest Galaxy Buds app update.

As per a recent post from Reddit user u/Connect_Jump_8627, the latest Galaxy Buds app update brings support for the Galaxy Buds Live and the new Galaxy Buds 2. Sadly, the update doesn’t extend support to the older Galaxy Buds+. If you have one of the supported Samsung TWS earbuds, you can download the app from the link below and start using your earbuds with a Windows 10 PC.

Do note that some have reported facing issues while connecting their earbuds to their PC with the app. The issue brings up a “Couldn’t perform this action” error, but you can bypass that by first connecting your earbuds to your PC via Bluetooth and then launching the app.

Download Galaxy Buds app from the Microsoft Store

If that sounds like too much of a hassle, you can try the open-source Galaxy Buds Manager client for Windows. It has also received Galaxy Buds 2 support with the latest update, and you can download it by following this link. The Galaxy Buds 2 support in Galaxy Buds Manager is experimental in the current release, though, so you may encounter some issues while using your earbuds with your Windows 10 PC.