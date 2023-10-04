Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Best battery life The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the newest earbuds from Samsung and boast strong ANC and ambient sound modes. They also have the longest battery life in the Buds lineup and feature a new wing tip design that can help them stay in your ears more securely. Pros Long battery life Three microphones SmartThings Find w/Lost Mode Cons Weak IP rating $99 at Samsung $100 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 All-around pick The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer a comfortable fit with multiple options for wing tips and ear tips. They are shaped like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and sound great. They are offered in four different colors and pair well with other Samsung Galaxy products. Pros Auto Switch automatically moves between devices Four color options Easy touch controls Cons Battery life not as good $150 at Amazon



Samsung has just released some new devices as a part of its affordable FE line. Included in this most recent product drop are the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Galaxy Buds FE. But are they worth getting? It depends on what you're looking for. If you want some new earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE promise some upgrades from the previous options in the Buds lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. But should you buy the new ones?

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE vs. Galaxy Buds 2: Price, specs & availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are not available yet but will be available starting on Oct. 5 through some carriers and available on Oct. 10 widely from Samsung and other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. The starting price for them is $99, making them an incredibly affordable pair of premium earbuds. Galaxy Buds are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and this marks a low starting point for a new option. They only come in two colors: Graphite and White.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are priced higher, starting at $150, but since they're older, they're often found on sale. They are available at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and many other retailers. They are offered in four different colors: Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive Green.



Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Battery Life 9 hours no ANC / 30 hours in case no ANC 20 hours in case Charging Case Included? Yes Yes Microphones 3 (2 outer, 1 inner) 3 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 IP Rating IPX2 IPX2 Charging type Wired Wireless Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 17.3x19.3x22.2mm 17 x 20.9 x 21.1mm Dimensions and weight (case) 50x27.5x50mm 50 x 50 x 27.8mm Colors Graphite, White Graphite White Lavender Olive Green Noise Cancellation ANC ANC Earbud weight 5.8g 5g Charging case weight 40.8g 41.2g

Design and fit

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE have a similar design to some of the other offerings in the Buds series, but they are different from the Galaxy Buds 2. They're not as rounded and are indented on the sides where the touch controls are located. They're actually pointed, thanks to the wing tip at the top that settles into your ear. They are not as shiny as the Galaxy Buds 2 on the outside, either. They are offered with three sizes of ear tips so that you can find your best fit, along with two different wing tip sizes. They are slightly longer than the Galaxy Buds 2, but only minimally. The case is also slightly lighter. The big downside here is that it only comes in two colors: Graphite and White.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are rounder and shinier than the Galaxy Buds FE, looking more like the Galaxy Buds Live. There is no wing tip design here, as they rely solely on the ear tip to stay in your ear. You do get three different sizes of ear tips to find the right one for you. In contrast to the Buds FE, they come in four color options: Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive Green.

Otherwise, these two buds are similar. They still look like they're from the same design family and have the same IP resistance rating. They're only IPX2 rated, so they can handle some sweat but not much else.

Sound and call quality

The Galaxy Buds FE have three microphones, two on the outside and one on the inside, to help pick up the sound happening around you and the sound coming from you. The two-way speakers add to your ability to hear audio pumping through the buds. There is a new one-way speaker that helps cancel out the surrounding noise, adding to the quality of the active noise cancelation (ANC). These offer multiple levels of ambient sound modes that will allow you to hear what's going on around you. The call quality is said to be better than the Galaxy Buds 2 because they offer an AI-powered Deep Neural Network that separates your voice from the surrounding noise to enhance your call, but we'll have to wait to see if this holds up in our testing.

The Galaxy Buds 2 also have three microphones, so the sound pickup is also good. They also have dynamic two-way speakers and offer three levels of ambient sound modes. They also offer ANC and can block out sound with the best of earbuds, with Samsung claiming they can cut out 98% of the outside noise. The Buds 2 also make use of machine-learning algorithms to cut out the noise and focus on a single voice.

Software

As expected, you're going to find software similarities between the two pairs of earbuds. They have some of the same features, such as Auto Switch, which allows you to seamlessly move your audio from the earbuds to other Galaxy devices or even your PC. The Galaxy Buds FE doesn't need any type of manual adjustment when it connects from one device to another, while the Galaxy Buds 2 may need some volume tweaking or EQ adjustments.

The Buds FE do offer a new feature that makes it harder to lose your earbuds. They can now be tracked; all you have to do is turn on SmartThings Find to be able to locate where they could be when they're in Lost Mode. They will also sound an alarm to help you locate them.

Both earbuds connect with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The only way you can connect these to iOS is via Bluetooth. But you're able to connect to Android with the Galaxy Wearable App, your PC with the Galaxy Buds app, and you can connect to your Samsung TV if it's from 2022 and newer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE vs. Galaxy Buds 2: Battery life

Samsung is touting the Galaxy Buds FE as the ones with the best battery life in the series. They are said to provide 8.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours in the case. This is with no ANC mode being used. With ANC mode, you'll get about six hours of playback and 21 hours in the case. It says that they are only available to be charged through a wire, so that has changed from wireless charging in the past. We will see how well they actually hold up under strenuous use.

The Galaxy Buds 2 offer support for Qi wireless charging as well as wired charging. They get about 20 hours of battery life in the case and five hours of playback with ANC mode on their own. The Buds 2 give you about 55 minutes of battery life after five minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE vs. Galaxy Buds 2: Which one should you buy?

From what we can tell, the Galaxy Buds FE offer a new design with more comfort and security than the Galaxy Buds 2. The addition of a one-way speaker adds to the sound and call quality, and they also have some new features, like SmartThings Find, which can help you if you ever lose your buds. Plus, the Galaxy Buds 2 are almost two years old, so some of the features are a bit outdated. They are upgraded for a cheaper price right now and offer better battery life, which makes adding the Galaxy Buds FE to your inventory a smart choice.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Editor's choice The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the newest earbuds from Samsung and boast strong ANC and ambient sound modes. They also have the longest battery life in the Buds lineup and feature a new wing tip design that can help them stay in your ears more securely. $99 at Samsung $100 at Best Buy

There are still people who might prefer the Galaxy Buds 2. They are still some of the best wireless earbuds on the market and are easy for anyone who wants some color with their earbuds. They provide strong ANC and different sound modes to help you hear around you. Best of all, since they're older, you'll likely find them on sale for much cheaper than their $150 starting price.