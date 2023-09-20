Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds $70 $150 Save $80 The Galaxy Buds Live are a compact set of wireless earbuds that offer a unique design and feature excellent sound. You also get great ANC and the device can last hours on a charge. Right now, you can score a great deal on these wireless earbuds that drops them down to just $70 for a limited time. $70 at Amazon $80 at Samsung $80 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great wireless earbuds, but if you're looking for a compact pair that provides big sound with lots of features, the Galaxy Buds Live are going to be for you. The earbuds come with a unique style that's vastly different from others on the market, are offered in a variety of colors, and now come priced well below their retail price.

For a limited time, you can score a great deal on the Galaxy Buds Live, with the deepest discount coming in at 53% off with the Mystic Bronze model, that's now just $70. If you're looking for other colors like black, white, and blue, you're going to be spending a touch more at $80. Overall, you're getting great value here, and if you've been looking for a good pair of earbuds, this is the deal for you.

What's great about the Galaxy Buds Live?

As mentioned before, although these earbuds are compact, you're still going to get great audio quality thanks to the robust AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and excellent software that will allow you to tune the sounds to your liking. The Galaxy Buds Live also feature ANC that will allow you to block out external sounds, and really let you concentrate on the things you're listening to.

Furthermore, you're going to be able to get hours of use with the earbuds peaking at six hours of use on a single charge, and plenty more with the included charging case. Also, there's no more fiddling around on your phone or the earbuds with support for the always-on voice assistant that will be able to search for music, send messages, and initiate more complex commands. For the most part, you're getting a very good set of earbuds here for the price.

It really just comes down to what you need but at this price, these are an absolute steal and are priced well below the competition. Of course, if you need something more budget friendly earbuds, we have some options in mind that would be great as well.