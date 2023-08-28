Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $70 $150 Save $80 Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live features great sound and ANC while being light and compact. The wireless earbuds are now being discounted, dropping to their lowest price to date for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

Samsung has been making personal audio products for quite some time and has had great success. Although the company doesn't specialize in earbuds, most of its products are though of as some of the best on the market. With that said, the brand has released a number of products under its Galaxy Buds line, delivering a wide variety of impressive and sometimes innovative products. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features a unique look, backed by great sound, and even better ANC. Now, you can save 53% on the retail price with this fantastic deal, bringing it down to just $70 for a limited time.

Despite its size, the Galaxy Buds Live packs robust sound thanks to its 12mm driver and has three microphones that are capable of canceling environmental noise to provide a serene listening experience. In addition to great sound and excellent noise cancelation, the earbuds offer great battery life, with up to eight house of use on a single charge, and another 21 hours of use with the included charging case. The charging case can be topped up using USB-C or a wireless charging pad.

Overall, you're getting a pretty solid package with the Galaxy Buds Live, and best of all, you get a wide variety of colors to choose from, with options such as Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Red, and Mystic White. While there are better options, they will cost a lot more, so at just $70, you're getting quite a steal. Of course, if the price is too much, you can always check out some of our budget earbuds as well.