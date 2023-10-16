Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds $60 $150 Save $90 A great pair of compact earbuds that offer excellent sound tuned by AKG, long battery life, and ANC. While these earbuds typically retail for $150, you can now score an impressive deal that drops them down to just $60 for a limited time. $60 at Amazon

Samsung makes some great wireless earbuds and over the years, the brand has refined its product lineup to deliver some of the best options available when it comes to sound, comfort, durability, and longevity. With that said, the Galaxy Buds Live are a bit unique, offering a unique shape that's meant to cradle the inside of the ear, providing a comfortable listening experience.

While these have been out for some time, they remain a staple in Samsung's lineup, providing curious consumers with another option. Although time has passed, pricing has been relatively steady, with small discount here and there off of the $150 retail price. But we've now uncovered an impressive deal that drops the price down to just $60, bringing it down to its lowest price to date.

What makes the Galaxy Buds Live great?

The earbuds are compact, light, and pack lots of sound thanks to the AKG-tuned 12mm speakers. When it comes to listening times, you get up to eight hours of use and a companion wireless charging case that can be used to keep the earbuds topped up.

In addition to great sound, you also get great noise cancelation, with the ability to easily block our external noise when necessary. Of course, if you want to hear things around you, you can always let sounds in too. The earbuds might be small, but they also have physical controls that can be used to control your music.

Furthermore, you can also activate voice controls using Samsung's Bixby. For the most part, you're getting a really solid set of earbuds here with great sound, ANC, and long battery life. So it this sits in your budget and sounds like what you're looking for, pick up a pair, you won't be disappointed. Of course, if you're looking for cheaper solutions, we have some great affordable earbuds recommendations as well.