If you can't stand the feeling of in-ear buds, Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are among the most comfortable earbuds around

If you are like me and don't really like the feeling of in-ear earbuds -- in which the silicon ear tips cram inside our ear canals -- then Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are the earbuds for you. These bean-shaped wireless earbuds are designed to sit on the fold of our outer ears, just outside the ear canal. This means there's nothing being jammed inside. The result is a more comfortable, lightweight fit that you can wear for hours. Sometimes you may even forget the Buds Live are there. And this Black Friday, you can get it at its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $80 $150 Save $70 The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live feature an open-back design. They have great sound, ANC, and long battery life. View Deal $80 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds Live originally debuted at $170, but this Black Friday deal available on Amazon and Best Buy knocks the price down to $80. This is a great price for a pair of great sounding and comfortable earphones made by one of the biggest tech brands in the world.

While the Galaxy Buds Live can pair with any smartphone or device, it plays particularly nice with Samsung devices. You can, for example, use the Buds Live as wireless microphone for any recent Samsung flagship phones, and the buds can also intelligently switch between Samsung devices like smartphone and tablet, and vice versa.

Samsung also built active noise cancelation into these buds, although to be honest they do not work too well -- the open-ear design means the earbuds do not block out sound at all, so no amount of software trickery to minimize outside noise. Audio quality is great, however, provided you're not in a very loud environment.

A single charge powers these earbuds for five and half hours of playtime with ANC on, and eight hours without, and the lightweight case adds another 21 hours or so. The whole package including the case weighs 42.2g (each bud weighs barely over 5g each), making the Buds Live not just one of the comfiest, but lightest earbuds around too. At $80 this is a great value and easily one of the best wireless earbuds around.