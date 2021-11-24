Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds now on sale for only $100

Samsung has released many pairs of true wireless earbuds, but the Galaxy Buds Live might be the most unique. The distinctive shape has earned them the name ‘Galaxy Beans,’ with no rubber inserts that need to be squished into your ear canal. They went on sale many times last year and this year, and following the release of the Galaxy Buds 2, the sales have only increased. One of Samsung’s Black Friday deals brings the Buds Live down to $100, one of the best prices (in new condition) we’ve seen yet.

These earbuds have 12mm speakers, a bass duct for enhancing lower frequency sound, and touch controls for pausing/skipping playback (without reaching for your phone). The Buds Live also technically has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but it has little to no effect in real-world usage, so look elsewhere if you need earbuds with noise cancellation. Also, the earbud case uses USB Type-C for charging, or you can set it on top of any Qi wireless charging pad. Check out our full review for more details.

I’m not a fan of most in-ear earbuds, so the Galaxy Buds Live have been one of my favorite pairs of wireless earbuds since I bought them. I also like that there’s no ‘stem’ visible, so they’re less likely to snag on clothing or anything else close to your ears. My only complaint is that the touch controls are easy to accidentally activate when adjusting the fit, but that goes for any true wireless earbuds that use simple touch controls.