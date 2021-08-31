Samsung Galaxy Buds Live now on sale for only $60

Samsung has released many pairs of true wireless earbuds over the past few years, but the Galaxy Buds Live might be the most unique. The distinctive shape has earned them the name ‘Galaxy Beans,’ with no rubber inserts that need to be squished into your ear canal. They have continued to drop in price over the past few months, especially since the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds were revealed earlier this month, and now you can get the Buds Live in refurbished condition for just $59.50. That’s $40 lower than the original refurbished price, and $10 lower than the sale from a month ago.

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds have 12mm speakers, a bass duct for enhancing lower frequency sound, and (finicky) touch controls for pausing/skipping playback. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is technically available, but it has little to no effect in real-world usage, so look elsewhere if you need earbuds with noise cancellation. The earbud case uses USB Type-C for charging, or you can set it on top of any Qi wireless charging pad.

This listing on Samsung’s official eBay store is for refurbished Galaxy Buds Live, and each unit has been tested to work exactly like new. Samsung is even shipping the earbuds in the original retail packaging, which isn’t always the case with refurbished electronics, and you get a 2-year warranty. Check out our Galaxy Buds Live review if you’re interested in our full thoughts.