Samsung Galaxy Buds Live receive hearing enhancement feature with latest update

Shortly after launching the Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, Samsung rolled out an update for its latest pair of TWS earbuds with a new hearing enhancement feature. The feature allowed users to adjust the L/R sound balance for the earbuds, making it quite useful for people with different levels of hearing loss in each ear. Samsung is now rolling out the hearing enhancement feature to the Galaxy Buds Live with their latest software update.

According to a recent post by Reddit user u/apopheniac01, Samsung has started rolling out a new software update (version: R180XXU0AUB5/R180XXU0AUB5) to the Galaxy Buds Live. The update measures just 2.2MB in size, and it includes a couple of new features and stability improvements. As per the changelog, the new features include Auto Switching support, a Hearing aid feature, and a Buds control menu in Bluetooth settings.

The Hearing aid feature mentioned in the changelog is the same as the hearing enhancement feature that rolled out to the Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year. It will let you adjust the L/R sound balance on the Galaxy Buds Live. Along with the Hearing Aid feature, the update brings support for Auto Switching, which will let users seamlessly switch between Galaxy smartphones/tablets running One UI 3.1 or above. Finally, the new Buds control menu in Bluetooth settings gives you easy access to a number of Galaxy Buds Live settings right in the Bluetooth menu.

As mentioned earlier, the latest Galaxy Buds Live update with all these new features has already started rolling out to users. In case you haven’t received it yet, it should roll out to your device in the coming days. Do note that some of the new features are only supported on Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 3.1, and they won’t be available on devices running older versions of the software.