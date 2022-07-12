Save up to $70 on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup during Prime Day 2022

Samsung is offering attractive discounts on a wide range of products for Amazon Prime Day. Everything from smartphones to TVs from the South Korean OEM is up for grabs at a heavily discounted price. We’ve already shared some amazing deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s gaming monitors, and Galaxy S22 series devices. In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the best deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds TWS lineup.

Samsung’s flagship TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, are available at a $60 discount on Amazon right now. Usually priced at $180, the earbuds are currently available for just $120. That’s a pretty good price considering the Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best TWS earbuds available on the market. The earbuds offer a premium design, ANC support, great battery life, and exceptional sound quality. You can order yours right away by clicking the link provided below.

Along with the Galaxy Buds Pro, the infamous beans (A.K.A. the Galaxy Buds Live) and the Galaxy Buds 2 are also available at discounted prices for Prime Day. The Buds Live usually go for $150, but you can currently get them for just $80. The Galaxy Buds 2, on the other hand, usually sell for $130, and you can order a pair for $100 today. While these earbuds don’t offer all the premium features that you get with the Galaxy Buds Pro, they’re still pretty good for the price. So, if you don’t want to spend over a hundred dollars on TWS earbuds, you might as well pick one of these two options by clicking the links provided below.

Which one of these Samsung TWS earbuds are you getting for yourself? Let us know in the comments section below and make sure to tell us why you picked it over the other two.