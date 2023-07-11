It's that time of year again when deals rain from the sky, and you can find the best pricing possible on all your favorite tech products. The Amazon Prime Day deals are coming in hot, with discounts on laptops, PC accessories, earbuds — you name it. However, sometimes seeing too many deals at once can be a little overwhelming. But we've done our best to pluck out the gems. That's why these deals on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live are a no-brainer if you've been looking to upgrade your personal audio gear.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid pair of earbuds with great sound and plenty of necessary features. The earbuds are designed to fit comfortably in your ears for hours at a time, and their active noise-canceling (ANC) can block out ambient sound, so you can focus on the music.

Not only our the earbuds great for listening, but they can also make conversations a pleasure thanks to its three-microphone array that allows it to transmit your voice clearly. Of course, you'll get plenty of listening time, up to seven and a half hours on a single charge, and plenty of recharge time with the accompanying charging case.

Also, don't be afraid to take these out during a rainy day or get them sweaty. The earbuds' IPX2 rating will keep them working just as you'd expect. You can pick up the Galaxy Buds 2 for just $90 while supplies last.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90 $150 Save $60 The Galaxy Buds 2 are a must-have if you're looking to upgrade your personal audio. Excellent sound paired with fantastic ANC. These earbuds are hard to beat, especially at this price during Prime Day. $90 at Amazon

Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Offers robust sound thanks to tuning from AKG, and they also feature impressive ANC to keep unwanted sounds out. With eight hours of playback and a total of 29 hours with the included charging case, you'll be able to go a full day listening to all of your favorite jams. With an IPX2 rating, you can also take the earbuds out and about, even in less-than-ideal weather, and feel confident that they'll continue to work without issues. The Galaxy Buds Live get a massive discount, knocking them down to just $65 for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $65 $150 Save $85 The Galaxy Buds Live features impressive sound quality, powerful active noise cancellation and can be had for a steal in this limited-time Prime Day deal. $65 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong with either Galaxy Buds option. Both provide excellent sound, ANC, and plenty of features to keep any users happy. What it really comes down to here is price. The Galaxy Buds Live are an absolute steal coming in at just $65, but the Galaxy Buds 2 are also a solid option with a price point of just $90. Regardless of which you choose, just be sure to grab it before Prime Day promotions end.