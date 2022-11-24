Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $100 $200 Save $100 Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), superb sound quality, water resistance, and solid battery life. Those of you looking to grab this hot accessory won't want to miss the $100 savings at Amazon for Black Friday. Get them in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, or White colors to suit your style. $100 at Amazon

There are few accessories that go better with a phone than wireless earbuds. And if you're wondering, "Hey, where can I get some?" you've arrived at the right place. Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are comfortable to wear even for long listening sessions, they look great (read: not goofy) in your ears, and they're available in three different colors including Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and White to best suit your style. This small accessory doesn't usually come cheap, but Amazon is currently offering 50% off during Black Friday. That brings the price down to $100, which is much easier to spend.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro?

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro might have been usurped recently by the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, but that doesn't mean they're not still awesome earbuds. I've personally used these and can vouch for their sound quality and comfort; many long runs were had with these remaining firmly in my ear, and the water resistance certainly doesn't hurt for those who like to go all out. Don't like working out with earbuds in? No problem; the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is ideal for pretty much any situation where you don't want to hear the outside world, including work visits to the café or long flights. They even have touch controls so you don't have to pull your phone out of your pocket every time you want to adjust your music.

The Buds Pro each have an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter to deliver awesome audio, and of course phone calls also come through loud and clear. Battery lasts for hours even with ANC enabled, and you can charge the Buds Pro with the back of your Galaxy phone if you're in a jam and can't find an outlet. Yes, these work best with Galaxy products, but they'll also work with your Apple phone once you've downloaded the appropriate app. Amazon's $100 sale price is the lowest we've ever seen, so don't miss this deal if you've been waiting to pick up some new earbuds. Be sure to check out our Galaxy Buds Pro review for a lot more information.