Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro leak again, revealing price, battery life, and more

Over the past few weeks, we’ve learned a lot about the Galaxy Buds Pro. We know the design will be more rounded, and that the earbuds will include a spatial audio feature similar to the AirPods Pro. Now, just a few weeks ahead of their rumored debut, even more details are being revealed.

Leaked images shared by WalkingCat on Twitter purports to show some of the Galaxy Buds Pro’s key details. The biggest one is the price: Apparently the earbuds will retail for $199 when they launch. But that’s not all.

The slide reveals the Galaxy Buds Pro will also include 2-way speaker like the Galaxy Buds Plus, along with more powerful active noise cancellation. Samsung is calling the feature intelligent noise cancelling, and will provide users with greater control over the experience. The earbuds will reportedly feature a conversation mode, ambient sound, and ANC with level control.

As noted before, the Galaxy Buds Pro will also feature spatial audio, plus IPX7 water resistance. One of the slides also mentions a new Galaxy Buds widget for Samsung devices, although it isn’t clear what the widget will offer.

Finally, it looks like the Galaxy Buds Pro will feature battery life that’s similar to the Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live. The earbuds will get 8 hours of play time and 4.5 hours of talk time; playtime with the case will offer 28 hours, while the case will offer 15 hours of talk time. That’s not quite as good as the 11 hours of talk time the Galaxy Buds Plus offers, but it matches the Galaxy Buds Live.

At $199, the Galaxy Buds Pro sound like a pretty good value. They offer a high-end design, decent battery life, and a new spatial audio feature for more immersive sound. Samsung is expected to hold an Unpacked event on January 14, so it won’t be much longer until we know more about the wireless earbuds.