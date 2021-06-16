Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are coming in a new Phantom White color

Samsung launched its Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds back in January 2021 in three colors: Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. The Buds Pro are currently Samsung’s highest-end TWS earbuds available, and they sound it too. Now, it seems they’re about to get a fresh coat of paint, as renders have revealed an all-new “Phantom White” color that hasn’t been announced yet.

Renders of the new color option were first spotted by WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt over on Twitter. Soon after, leaker Snoopytech on Twitter shared a number of other renders of the product, which we’ve embedded as a gallery above.

Samsung hasn’t made many variants of the Galaxy Buds Pro line, but they did introduce limited edition Adidas and LANEIGE Neo Cushion-branded earbuds earlier in the year. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has also been getting pretty consistent updates too, with their last major update arriving at the end of April which added a “double-tap edge” feature. The feature works the same way as it did with the Galaxy Buds+: go to the Labs settings to enable it, double-tap the edge of your right earbud to increase the volume, and double-tap the edge of your left earbud to decrease it.

If this new Phantom White color does officially arrive, then there will be four color options to choose from with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. As Roland pointed out on Twitter, the Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom White has already appeared on Samsung Austria, suggesting a launch is imminent. This wouldn’t be the first time that an unannounced Samsung product appeared on a regional Samsung website ahead of its official launch. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE quietly appeared on Samsung Germany before its launch, while Samsung’s Smart Keyboard Trio 500 went live a bit early on the company’s Levant website. We checked Samsung’s website in the U.S. and the UK but couldn’t find the new white color.

It’s possible that we’ll see the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom White launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3/Z Flip 3 or the new Galaxy Watch 4 series. Samsung is also gearing up to launch the Galaxy Buds 2, so we’ll likely see the new Phantom White color option sooner rather than later.