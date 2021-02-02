Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are getting an update to improve noise cancellation

Samsung this week rolled out an update to the Galaxy Buds Pro that introduces three important improvements. The updated software brings users to version R190XXU0AUA5.

The latest update (via Droid-Life) arrives a few weeks after Samsung introduced another update that included improved Bixby voice wake-up response and left/right sound balance adjustment.

Here’s the changelog for this week’s update to the Galaxy Buds Pro:

Improved Active noise canceling function.

Improved switching speed of Voice detect mode.

Improved Ambient sound function.

Those are three of the earbuds’ main functions, so this week’s update is very important. These features are what separate the Galaxy Buds Pro from other earbuds in Samsung’s lineup.

Samsung has already released a couple of updates for the Galaxy Buds Pro this year, including the update that landed in January.

Revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked event earlier this year, the Galaxy Buds Pro are the company’s most advanced headphones yet. They feature intelligent active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and an IPX7 rating—all for just $199.

We recently shared our thoughts about Samsung’s new truly wireless earbuds, concluding they’re our favorite earbuds on the market—even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro. Battery life is good, and we came away impressed by the audio and mic quality, which are important factors if you plan on using these for talking on the phone.

We also loved the earbuds’ ability to automatically switch between noise-cancelling and transparency modes. If the buds detect your voice, they’ll automatically lower the audio volume and turn on transparency mode for anywhere between 5 and 15 seconds.

Our only real issue is that the headphones can’t trigger any digital assistant other than Bixby, so you can forget about using them to chat with Google Assistant.

If you own the Galaxy Buds Pro, you should see the latest update available now.