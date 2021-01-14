Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Everything you need to know

After being leaked into oblivion over the last few weeks, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds Pro is finally here. Launched alongside Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 series, the new TWS earbuds feature an in-ear design that looks like a sleeker version of the original Galaxy Buds. But while its design may not be all that new, the Galaxy Buds Pro has a lot to offer. It comes with a couple of cool new features, like Intelligent ANC and Spatial Audio support, that have the potential to make it one of the best earbuds of 2021.

So, if you’ve been planning on purchasing a new pair of premium TWS earbuds this year, here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest offering:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Dimensions & Weight Earbuds: 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8mm 6.3g

Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8mm 44.9g

Battery & Charging Earbuds: 61mAh

Case: 472mAh Qi wireless charging

Speaker & Mic 2-way speaker 11mm woofer 6.5mm tweeter

3 microphones: One high SNR mic Dual outer mics

Voice Pickup Unit ANC & Ambient Sound 2-level adjustable ANC

Ambient sound amplification up to +20dB; 4 adjustable levels

Voice detect Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Touch sensor Colors Phantom Violet

Phantom Silver

Phantom Black

The Galaxy Buds Pro is Samsung’s most feature-packed TWS earbud to date, and it packs all the features that you’d expect from a pair of premium TWS earbuds in 2021. But before we get to the features, let’s take a close look at the hardware on offer. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro packs a two-way speaker in each unit, comprising of an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. Each earbud also includes three microphones, including a high SNR mic and two outer mics, that help deliver optimal calling performance and fantastic ANC capabilities.

The Galaxy Buds Pro includes 61mAh batteries in each earbud that are rated for up to 5 hours of playback with ANC turned on. The case includes a 472mAh unit that can deliver an additional 13 hours of playback. If you don’t use ANC, the Galaxy Buds Pro can deliver up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 20 hours of reserve power available on the charging case. Speaking of the case, it has the same pebble-shaped design that we’ve seen in the past, and it comes with fast charging support that can deliver up to an hour of playtime with five minutes of charging. As with previous TWS earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Pro case supports wireless charging. It’s also worth noting that the TWS earbuds come with IPX7 dust and water-resistance rating, which is the highest water-resistance rating for a Galaxy Buds product so far.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Features

Now that we’ve gone over the hardware let’s take a look at the features the new Galaxy Buds Pro has to offer. As mentioned earlier, the earbuds come with Intelligent ANC support that can automatically adjust the ANC levels based on the environment. You also get access to manual ANC controls in the companion app, which will let you switch between different ANC levels based on your preference. Samsung claims that the Intelligent ANC feature is capable of cutting external background noise by 99%.

The Galaxy Buds Pro also come with an Ambient Sound mode that picks up audio from the environment around you to ensure that you’re aware of your surroundings when out and about. It’s also capable of amplifying nearby sounds by over 20dB, allowing users to hear nearby sounds clearly. This mode works in tandem with Intelligent ANC, and the earbuds can automatically switch between the two when they detect a conversation. Furthermore, the Buds Pro comes with support for multi-device pairing, allowing users to switch between two or more Galaxy devices seamlessly.

Additionally, the Buds Pro boasts of a new feature called Spatial Audio that can recreate multi-directional surround sound, SND wind-shield sound technology for noise-free calling, and support for Samsung SmartThings to help users find misplaced earbuds easily.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is priced at $199.99, and it will be available for purchase in the US on Samsung’s website starting today. The earbuds will be available in three colorways — Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black. As of now, Samsung hasn’t released any information about international pricing and availability. We’ll update this post as soon as the information is live.