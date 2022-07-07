Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro renders give us a 360-degree view of what’s to come

Like clockwork, we head into summer and wait for Samsung to announce its next Unpacked event. We have yet to hear anything, but the Samsung leaks are starting to come more frequently. While we have heard plenty about its foldable devices, it looks like Samsung is also prepping new accessories. Today, we get a look at Samsung’s next wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

91Mobiles has released a new set of 3D renders for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Despite its crude look, this gives us a general idea of what to expect. Again, while the renders aren’t the best quality, it shows us that not much will change. There are some minor aesthetic differences to its predecessor, but for the most part, the general shape stays the same.

The same goes for the case, looking nearly identical to the current model. What is nice about the 91Mobiles render is that we get to see the device in full 360 degrees. The report also states that the earbuds will arrive in three colors, with some colors matching the foldable devices set to arrive sometime in the next month or two. So what will the newly revised Galaxy Buds2 Pro offer? Some speculate that it will have better battery performance, ANC, and also improved audio quality. But, we will just have to wait to see what happens.

Recently, the Galaxy Watch 5 series was leaked, giving us a detailed look at the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. From what we know, this might be just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come with Samsung’s wearable devices. Although nothing has been confirmed, Samsung is expected to hold an event by summer’s end, where it could unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Source: 91Mobiles