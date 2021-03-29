Samsung is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds2

Samsung has an expansive lineup of wireless earbuds, including the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds+. According to the most recent APK of the company’s Galaxy Wearable app, Samsung could expand its offering by adding another pair of wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds2.

Galaxy Wearable 2.2.39 was just published to APKMirror (via Android Police). Within the APK, a new device with the name “Galaxy Buds2”, codename “berry”, and wearable type “earbud” was added to the “rules” file. This device is distinct from the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Buds Pro which are also mentioned in the file, suggesting this is indeed a new device.

Galaxy Buds2 reference in Galaxy Wearable

The lines also confirm the device supports connecting to multiple devices and connecting to non-Samsung devices, so you should be able to seamlessly switch them between your phone, tablet, and computer. Outside of those details, the APK does not contain any other references to “Galaxy Buds2” or “berry,” which means we will have to wait for the actual plugin APK to leak for more info.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro is pretty much new (and among the best truly wireless earbuds out there), but its Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus are starting to get up there in age (as far as tech products are concerned). The alleged Galaxy Buds2 could fill in that gap as Samsung’s more aging earbuds are discontinued.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when the mysterious Galaxy Buds2 will be released. For what it’s worth, Samsung is rumored to launch a new Galaxy Watch sometime in Q2 2021, so perhaps the company will also use that event to unveil the new earbuds. If these new earbuds are popping up, it likely signals the start of an avalanche of information to come.

In any case, we’ll continue to keep our eyes peeled for anything related to the Galaxy Buds2.

Featured image of the Galaxy Buds Pro