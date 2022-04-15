Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 packs a Quad HD+ display for just $430

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, its latest Chrome OS convertible geared toward the education market. This is a relatively affordable laptop, but it’s packing some goodies to offer a pretty solid experience overall.

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is the display, which is a 12.4-inch panel coming in Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution. That means it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, a great addition to improve productivity. Of course, since it’s a convertible, it also supports touch input and you can use the laptop as a tablet.

The rest of the specs aren’t as impressive, but they’re still good enough to provide a good experience on Chrome OS. You get an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with two cores and two threads, plus either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. There’s a 720p webcam above the display, as well as an 8MP world-facing camera to take pictures and video in a pinch. The laptop is kept running by a 45.5Whr battery.

As far as ports go, the laptop comes with two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A, a microSD card, and a headphone jack. There’s also an optional nano SIM slot, so you should be able to get this laptop with cellular support if you’re willing to pay for it.

Despite the name, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 doesn’t seem to be follow-up to the existing Galaxy Chromebook family – and yes, it’s as confusing as it sounds. Samsung already has a laptop called Galaxy Chromebook 2, and that’s also a convertible laptop, but that has a very different design and specs, being a more powerful and premium-feeling laptop overall. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 seems to be more of an improved version of Samsung Chromebook 4, an even cheaper laptop.

Either way, if you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, you can buy it from Samsung’s website today. It starts at $429.99, which isn’t a bad price for what you get here.