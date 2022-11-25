Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 $549 $699 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 packs an amazing QLED display and a great-performing Intel Core i3 CPU. $549 at Best Buy

As part of its annual Black Friday sale, Best Buy is discounting a ton of great ChromeOS devices. At the top of the list is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Rated as one of the best Samsung Chromebooks that money can buy, the price has been cut from $700 down to $549. That's a great 21% savings for a premium device like this one.

Part of what makes this Samsung Chromebook feel so premium is the display. Not only does this device come in a striking Fiesta Red color, but the 1920 x 1080 resolution QLED display is better than the LCD and IPS panels on other Chromebook in the same price range. If you're not familiar with technology, QLED panels produce more accurate colors for content creation, as well as for watching movies. That makes this Chromebook a dream device for anyone who spends a lot of time streaming or watching Netflix.

This Chromebook is also fully convertible since it is a 2-in-1. You can use it as a traditional laptop, in a tent or stand mode to showcase presentations, or as a tablet by folding the screen all the way over. Note that Samsung doesn't include an S Pen with the device as it did with the older version, but you can buy one on the side, and turn this device into a serious tablet.

And under the hood of the Chromebook? It's a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 CPU, paired up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That's good enough specifications for everyday computing and using Google Chrome.

If you're more into tablets and not 2-in-1s, another great Chromebook with an OLED panel, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is also on sale this week. You can grab it for $369. It is one of many deals that we've come across for Black Friday and our dedicated Black Friday PC deals hub has more for you.