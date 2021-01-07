Samsung launches the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a 13.3-inch QLED display

Samsung is kicking off CES 2021 with an all-new Chromebook. The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is now official and features a premium design with a 2-in-1 form factor. We first heard about Samsung working on a new premium Chromebook last month thanks to some leaked information, but we expected it to go live alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Nonetheless, the leaked images of the product turned out to be fairly accurate, and the new model indeed looks similar to the original Galaxy Chromebook. The specifications, however, are not as premium.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Dimensions & Weight 304.8 x 203.2 x 13.97 mm

1.22 kgs Display 13.3-inch Full HD (1920×1080) QLED touchscreen Processor Intel Core i3-10110U, or

Intel Celeron 5205U GPU Intel UHD RAM & Storage 4GB/8GB DDR4

64GB/128GB Battery & Charger 45.5 WHr I/O 2 x USB Type-C

MicroSD Card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth OS Chrome OS Other Features USI Pen support (sold separately)

Backlit keyboard

Aluminum construction

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be offered in two variants. One will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Celeron 5205U processor, while the other will make use of a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor. As for storage and memory, the Celeron processor option is paired with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage while the Core i3 model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion. As for the display, the notebook comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) QLED panel. This is a bit disappointing as the original Galaxy Chromebook came with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display.

The Chromebook 2 also features Wi-Fi 6, a 720p webcam, stereo speakers (1.5W x 2), and support for an active pen stylus which will be sold separately. The notebook is made out of anodized aluminum and definitely looks premium in terms of design and finish. The keyboard comes with backlighting and the notebook features two USB Type-C ports for charging and data transfer.

Pricing and Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is priced at $549.99 (Intel Celeron), and $699.99 (Intel Core i3). Samsung is yet to confirm the markets where it will be selling its new Chromebook as well as the availability date.