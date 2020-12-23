Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 could cost $699 and feature a QLED display

A press render for the Galaxy Chromebook 2 leaked earlier this week, and now it looks like specs for the device have been revealed.

The latest leak comes courtesy of WalkingCat on Twitter, who shared an image of what appears to be a slide from an internal presentation for the Galaxy Chromebook 2. One of the things that stands out is what Samsung is promising for battery life.

According to the slide, Samsung is targeting 12-plus hours of battery life, which is a major step up from the original Galaxy Chromebook’s eight hours. In practice, the original laptop got roughly four hours of battery life, so any improvement would be welcome.

The leaked slide also reveals the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will feature a 13.3-inch QLED display — a first in the Chromebook market — plus an ultra-slim profile that weighs in at 2.75 pounds. The device will also allegedly feature a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and improved sound (apparently 178% louder than the initial model).

Samsung has already made the switch to QLED display in its laptops, so the move wouldn’t be unprecedented. The company’s original Galaxy Chromebook came equipped with a 4K AMOLED display, which likely had an adverse effect on battery life.

With all of these changes, the base model of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 may retail for $699. That’s much more affordable than the first-gen Galaxy Chromebook, which launched for $999 and featured a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 13.3-inch 4K display.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will allegedly be available in February 2021 at Best Buy and through Samsung’s website. Samsung is expected to hold an Unpacked event on January 14, where we may learn about the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro. That may also be a good time to reveal details for the unannounced Chromebook, which means an official announcement is just around the corner.