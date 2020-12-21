Here’s our first look at the Galaxy Chromebook 2, Samsung’s next high-end Chrome OS laptop

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil a sequel to this year’s Galaxy Chromebook, and we already have our first look. The device was first rumored earlier this month, although very few details have been revealed.

The leaked press image of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes courtesy of Evan Blass on Voice. If you glance quickly, the new model looks very similar to what we saw earlier this year. I don’t think anyone will be complaining, because the Galaxy Chromebook featured a terrific design, highlighted by its 4K display.

While Blass doesn’t reveal what kind of changes we can expect, they’re likely to primarily be internal.

Very similar in appearance to the initial Galaxy Chromebook—rearranged ports and color patterns (the sides are now the same hue as the rest of the body, for instance) are the only differences noticeable to the naked eye—it’s hoped that the biggest changes will be internal.

The original Galaxy Chromebook launched with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, up to 1 TB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display. The device launched for $999 for the entry-level model.

The Galaxy Chromebook was a nice device. The lightweight design and high-end specs gave it a very premium feel, and we’re expecting the same from the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

What we don’t know is when the device will be announced. Samsung is reportedly planning to hold an Unpacked event on January 14, where the company will unveil the Galaxy S20 series and maybe new Galaxy Buds. It seems like the perfect opportunity to also share details for the Galaxy Chromebook 2, considering the original model was also introduced in January.

With the first image of the laptop now in the wild, it’s very possible we’ll see even more details drop over the next few weeks.