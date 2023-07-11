Samsung Galaxy Chromebook $740 $1000 Save $260 Thanks to features like the AMOLED display, the 4K screen resolution, and the integrated S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is one of the best Samsung Chromebooks to buy. And it's now under $1,000 for Prime Day. $740 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and while Chromebooks are already cheaper compared to Windows laptops, the best Chromebooks are now even more affordable during the two-day-long sale. One that we found is Samsung's best Chromebook, the Galaxy Chromebook. It's now down in price from the usual $1,000 to $740. That's a great savings of nearly 26%.

What's so great about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook?

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a killer Chromebook for $740. Unlike other Chromebooks you'll find, this one has an AMOLED display and a crisp 4K resolution. It's one that I have here in my collection of Chromebooks and one that I depend on each day for work. The 4K resolution means I can open more windows at once when working, and the AMOLED panel is color-accurate and makes my favorite shows come to life when I watch them on YouTube and other streaming services.

Yes, the CPU under the hood might be a bit old since it's a 10th-generation Intel CPU, but Chromebooks are super optimized for these older CPUs. I've had no issues running my favorite Android apps, browsing the web, or even using Linux apps. My other favorite feature about this Chromebook? It's the S Pen, which is housed in the chassis, letting me take notes and scribble on the screen without worrying about where the pen might be. The Chromebook also just looks fancy, with squared-off edges, and shiny corners, making it a unique part of my collection.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook?

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is usually priced at $1,000 which is what we consider a premium Chromebook. Now, you can pick it up for $740, which makes it more affordable. It's a superb deal for any name-brand Chromebook. Like all Prime Day deals, though, you'll have to take advantage of this offer while it lasts, as it'll end on July 12, and stock is already limited.