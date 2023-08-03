Key Takeaways Samsung DeX is exclusive software that turns your Galaxy phone into a desktop computer, offering a desktop experience that's good for getting things done on the go.

DeX is supported by most flagship Galaxy devices, including S-series, Note phones, foldables, tablets, and A-series phones, but not the Galaxy Z Flip series.

You can use DeX with a wired connection using a DeX Cable or HDMI dongle, or wirelessly or via USB cable with certain devices, but older models have limitations. Check the Samsung DeX support page for compatibility and connection requirements.

Samsung DeX is an exclusive software feature that promises smartphone-powered desktop computing for those who often find themselves away from their desk setup or PC. It's essentially like using a computer that's powered by your Galaxy phone. The desktop experience offered by DeX is obviously not a full replacement for your standard computer, but it's good enough to get a lot of things done when you find yourself in a pinch or are on the road without your full machine.

Which Samsung Galaxy devices support DeX?

DeX is a neat feature that's exclusive to Samsung devices, but it's not supported by all Galaxy phones and tablets. It's been supported by almost all flagship Galaxy devices since its introduction in 2017 with the Galaxy S8 family, and that includes the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. However, there are a few exceptions. Here's a list of Samsung Galaxy devices that support DeX:

Samsung Galaxy S phones: Galaxy S8, S9, S10, S20, S21, S22, and S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note phones: Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, Note 10, and Note 20 series.

Samsung foldables: Galaxy Z Fold, Fold 2, Fold 3, Fold 4, and Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy tablets: Galaxy Tab S4, S6, S7, S8, and S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy A-series phones: Galaxy A90 5G

One notable omission here is the Galaxy Z Flip series, which has never supported DeX. We heard some rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 being the first Samsung clamshell foldable to support it, but that doesn't seem to be the case. What's more baffling is that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 even packs a USB 3.2 USB-C port, which, as my colleague Adam Conway recently highlighted, is capable of read speeds of up to 1.7Gbps, which is more than enough for DeX. There's no technical reason why it doesn't support it. Maybe it's a business move to incentivize the purchase of Fold 5?

What's the best way to use Samsung DeX?

Connecting Samsung DeX wirelessly to a hotel TV

It's worth mentioning that there are different ways to set up and use your Galaxy device for Samsung DeX, and it depends on the compatible devices you're bringing in for your setup. All the Galaxy devices mentioned above support DeX using a wired connection. You can either use a DeX Cable (USB-C to HDMI) or pretty much any HDMI dongle or a hub that lets you connect your phone to a monitor or a TV. Galaxy S-series and Note phones can also use a DeX Pad or a DeX Station to establish a connection. Here's a link to buy the type of HDMI adapter I personally use, along with my peripheral of choice for a DeX setup:

QCE USB-C to HDMI adapter USB-C to HDMI adapter This simple USB-C to HDMI adapter is a great option to consider for DeX. It also has a USB-A and a USB-C port for your peripherals, like a keyboard and mouse. $17 at Amazon

Logitech K380 + M350 Best keyboard & mouse combo $55 $70 Save $15 This Logitech K380 keyboard and M350 mouse combo is perfect for a portable DeX setup. They're both compatible with a bunch of devices, and neither of them will take up too much space on your desk or in your bag. $55 at Amazon

iClever BK08 Portable keyboard with built-in touchpad $59 $63 Save $4 It's not a desktop-level keyboard, but if you want something ultraportable, this iClever keyboard can be folded so it fits anywhere. It still has some spacing between keys and it even has a touchpad built in. $59 at Amazon

You can also use DeX wirelessly or by connecting your phone to a PC via a USB cable, but they're not supported by the older Galaxy S8, Note 8, or Tab S4 series. I suggest you stop by the Samsung DeX support page to learn more about the DeX compatibility and other requirements based on the device you have and the type of connection you're looking for.