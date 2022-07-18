Samsung’s new Galaxy Enhance-X app uses AI to help you quickly edit your photos

It’s easy to slap a filter on your photos before sharing them on social media. But making advanced edits using image editing apps like Snapseed or Lightroom isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. These apps offer a wide range of tools that can be overwhelming for the average user, and making edits like brightening and sharpening images or fixing blur aren’t as simple as you might think. That’s where Samsung’s new Galaxy Enhance-X app comes in.

The Galaxy Enhance-X app is a powerful image upscaler and editor that utilizes artificial intelligence-based techniques to enhance your images. You can use it to edit your photos and improve dynamic range, brightness, and sharpness with just a tap. In addition, the app also lets you fix blurred objects in your image, remove reflections, and fix moire.

Furthermore, Galaxy Enhance-X uses AI to detect faces in images and lets you adjust smoothness, tone, jawline shape, and eyes. For portrait shots, you can use the app to change the blur style and adjust blur intensity. Lastly, the app has a one-tap edit button that can apply all the appropriate edits to your photos.

The best part about Enhance-X is that all of these edits take a few seconds, and it offers a neat before/after comparison preview that lets you compare the differences.

As with most AI-based photo editing apps, images edited using Galaxy Enhance-X might not turn out as impressive as ones edited in Snapseed or Lightroom. But that’s a trade-off you’ll have to make if you want your photos edited in seconds. If you’re game, you can try out Galaxy Enhance-X by downloading it from the Galaxy Store on your device. Alternatively, you can download the APK from the link provided below.

Download Galaxy Enhance-X

Note that the app doesn’t seem to work on non-Samsung devices at the moment. Although you can install and open it successfully, it shows an error when you try to open photos to edit. We’re not sure if this is intentional.