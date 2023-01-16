Samsung has announced that it will unveil new Galaxy Experience Spaces worldwide after its Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on February 1. The purpose of these locations will allow visitors to "see and interact with the newly unveiled devices and innovations." Naturally, heading to a Galaxy Experience Spaces will give you more thorough access to its hardware lineup.
Samsung states that its "marquee" Galaxy Experience Space will be located in San Francisco offering access to interactive concept exhibits. The company doesn't go into heavy details here with regard to what each interactive exhibit will offer, but it does shed some light by offering some clues like how visitors will be able to test out its latest camera system, connected ecosystem, and learn about Samsung's contributions towards sustainability.
For this year, Samsung will have five dedicated Galaxy Experience Spaces located in San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore, and Dubai. You can find the dates for these locations below.
- San Francisco: February 1 – 25 at 111 Powell Street
- London: February 1 – March 12 at Westfield White City
- Paris: February 1 – March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps
- Singapore: February 2 – 25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn
- Dubai: February 2 – 28 at Dubai Mall
Furthermore, Samsung will also have Galaxy Experience Spaces at 24 of its Samsung stores. You can check down below for the locations.
- Bangalore: Samsung Opera House
- Bangkok: Central World
- Brussels: Docks Mall
- Dallas: Stonebriar Mall
- Houston: The Galleria
- Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion
- LA: The Americana At Brand
- London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford
- Manila: SM Megamall
- Mexico City: Perisur
- New York: Roosevelt Field
- Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center
- Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center
- Singapore: Vivo City
- Taipei: Breeze Nanshan
- Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku
- Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre
Lastly, Samsung will also have Galaxy Experiences Spaces in pop-up locations, which will be at the locations below.
- Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro
- Helsinki: Kamppi Mall
- Milano: Il Centro
- Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall
Of course, more information will arrive as the time gets closer. But for now, we must way to see what Samsung will announce during its Galaxy Unpacked event. While Samsung has given little hints here and there, there have been reports that it will debut the new Galaxy S23 series, along with a line of Galaxy Books. Just be sure to make a reservation ahead of time to claim a $100 credit towards your purchase.
