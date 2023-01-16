Samsung Galaxy Experience Spaces will offer visitors interactive ways to get to know its latest products announced at Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung has announced that it will unveil new Galaxy Experience Spaces worldwide after its Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on February 1. The purpose of these locations will allow visitors to "see and interact with the newly unveiled devices and innovations." Naturally, heading to a Galaxy Experience Spaces will give you more thorough access to its hardware lineup.

Samsung states that its "marquee" Galaxy Experience Space will be located in San Francisco offering access to interactive concept exhibits. The company doesn't go into heavy details here with regard to what each interactive exhibit will offer, but it does shed some light by offering some clues like how visitors will be able to test out its latest camera system, connected ecosystem, and learn about Samsung's contributions towards sustainability.

For this year, Samsung will have five dedicated Galaxy Experience Spaces located in San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore, and Dubai. You can find the dates for these locations below.

San Francisco: February 1 – 25 at 111 Powell Street

London: February 1 – March 12 at Westfield White City

Paris: February 1 – March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps

Singapore: February 2 – 25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

Dubai: February 2 – 28 at Dubai Mall

Furthermore, Samsung will also have Galaxy Experience Spaces at 24 of its Samsung stores. You can check down below for the locations.

Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas: Stonebriar Mall

Houston: The Galleria

Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

LA: The Americana At Brand

London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Manila: SM Megamall

Mexico City: Perisur

New York: Roosevelt Field

Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

Lastly, Samsung will also have Galaxy Experiences Spaces in pop-up locations, which will be at the locations below.

Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro

Helsinki: Kamppi Mall

Milano: Il Centro

Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall

Of course, more information will arrive as the time gets closer. But for now, we must way to see what Samsung will announce during its Galaxy Unpacked event. While Samsung has given little hints here and there, there have been reports that it will debut the new Galaxy S23 series, along with a line of Galaxy Books. Just be sure to make a reservation ahead of time to claim a $100 credit towards your purchase.