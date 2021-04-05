Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s launched in India with a focus on the budget segment

Samsung today launched two new lower-budget smartphones in India. The Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s expand the presence of the company’s Galaxy F series towards even lower pricing to take on similar offerings from Xiaomi, Realme, and POCO.

Galaxy F12: Specifications

Specification Galaxy F12 Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.5-inch LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+)

90Hz screen refresh rate

Waterdrop notch SoC Exynos 850: 4 x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz 4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.6GHz 8nm

ARM Mali-G52 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

64GB/ 128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 6,000 mAh battery

15W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP ISOCELL HM2

Secondary: 5MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh

Quarternary: 2MP macro Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core

The Galaxy F12 is more or less a replica of the Galaxy M12 that was launched in India just last month. The phone packs a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 1600 x 720 resolution. On the inside, the Galaxy F12 is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB flash storage.

On the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup which consists of a 48MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support and comes running Android 11 out-of-the-box with One UI 3.1 Core.

The nominal design differences aside, there’s nothing new in the Galaxy F12 hardware-wise that’s not already offered by the Galaxy M12. The display is the same, the cameras (except the ultra-wide) are the same, the SoC and battery are the same, and even the pricing is the same.

Galaxy F12: Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy F12 is priced at ₹10,999 (~$150) for the base 4GB + 64GB model and ₹11,999 (~$163) for the top 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone comes in Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black colors and will go on sale from Flipkart, Samsung.com, and leading offline retailers starting April 14. ICICI credit and debit card users can avail of a flat ₹1000 discount.

Galaxy F02s: Specifications

Specification Galaxy F02s Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.5-inch LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+)

20:9 aspect ratio SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450: 4x Arm Cortex-A73 cores @ 2.0GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A53 cores @ 1.8GHz) 14nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage 3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

15W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP primary

Secondary: 2MP macro

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 5MP front Ports 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac Security No fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Software Android 10 with One UI 2.5

The Galaxy F02s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD on the front. It’s fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. You get a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 13MP primary camera and flanked by two 2MP macro and depth sensors.

The Galaxy F02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. On the software front, the device runs a rather old One UI 2.5 Core version based on Android 10.

Galaxy F02s: Pricing & Availability

The pricing for the Galaxy F02s starts at ₹8,999 (~$122) for the 3GB/32GB variant and ₹9,999 for the top model packing 4GB/64GB. The phone will go on sale in India from Flipkart, Samsung.com, and offline retail stores from April 9.